WIBW
Horton woman behind bars for drugs after traffic stop
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman was arrested Wednesday night in Brown County after deputies located drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Susanne Smith, 53, of Horton was pulled over by deputies for a defective headlight just before 7:30 p.m. Over the course of the traffic stop, deputies said an odor of marijuana was detected.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug And Driving Charges In Nodaway County
A St. Joseph woman was arrested on multiple charges early this (Friday) morning in Nodaway County, including a felony level drug charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says at 12:18 A.M. this morning officers arrested 41-year-old St. Joseph resident Waneta K. Combs on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, not having insurance, driving while revoked and failing to display valid license plates.
Man, woman charged in June Platte County murder
A man and a woman have been indicted for their alleged roles in a June murder in Platte County, Missouri
Geary County man causes $12,000 damage to law enforcement vehicles
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 36-year-old Geary County man is facing 10 counts of felony criminal damage after causing approximately $12,000 worth of damage to Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles early Thursday morning. Justin Neinhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza, was identified by law enforcement on security video after 11 patrol units parked at 9th and […]
News Channel Nebraska
Parrish enters plea to possession after McLean Street search
FALLS CITY – Wanda Parrish, 58, of Falls City entered guilty pleas Tuesday to possession and unlawful acts related to drugs on March 10. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office conducted controlled buys in a separate investigation, but say Parrish was mentioned on March 4. On March 10, deputies...
Topeka man accused of human trafficking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
3 hospitalized after Nodaway County rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Avalon driven by Lareena L. Amlong, 58, Maryville, was eastbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Maryville. The car rear-ended a 2022 Honda Passport...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
Truck flips, spills load of coal in Pott County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A semi-tractor trailer flipped in Pottawatomie County Thursday spilling a load of coal. According to authorities, the semi was headed east on Jefferey and attempted to make a turn on Kansas Highway 63. The truck flipped on its side, spilling coal into the ditch. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office reports the […]
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
KAKE TV
Sister pleads guilty in shooting death of 12-year-old brother in Kansas
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) -- The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Brown County Commission Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local band is counting their blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. 27 News spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
UPDATE: Police will consider self-defense in death of 81-year-old
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said today at the conclusion of its investigation that the death of an 81-year-old will be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review, with the possibility of a self-defense consideration. An 81-year-old man died following a shooting Monday night. The Topeka Police Department issued a […]
WIBW
Two-vehicle crash caused by driver fleeing from police
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Central Topeka was caused by a driver fleeing from Topeka Police officers. The Topeka Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off. They said officers did not pursue and later found the vehicle had collided with another driver at Southwest 17th & Gage Boulevard.
WIBW
Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family escaped a large house fire early Thursday morning after authorities said their dog woke them up, alerting them to the fire. Shawnee Heights Fire Chief, Rick Deibert, told 13 NEWS that three people and two dogs were able to safely get out of a burning home at 4705 SE Croco Rd. before fire crews arrived.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Cars need removed for line painting, Halloween parade downtown
The City of Hiawatha has issued notice that crews will be painting downtown parking lines between Fourth and Ninth Street on Oregon Street on Sunday. Due to this work, the city is asking that any vehicles be removed during Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Topeka residents without power after fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
WIBW
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - I-70 in west Topeka reopened early Friday morning following a single vehicle wreck. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by Anson Jacobsen, 20, of Junction City was headed east on I-70 just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27th and left the road to the right, hitting a telephone pole. The truck then came to rest on Wanamaker Rd.
