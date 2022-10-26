BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman was arrested Wednesday night in Brown County after deputies located drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Susanne Smith, 53, of Horton was pulled over by deputies for a defective headlight just before 7:30 p.m. Over the course of the traffic stop, deputies said an odor of marijuana was detected.

