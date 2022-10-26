All three Bingham deputy coroners resign over their boss’s sexual battery allegations

Read full article on original website
Man appears in court after allegedly shoving man and causing skull fracture
IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court on Thursday after reportedly shoving a man at a bar and causing traumatic injury. Micah Danner, 30, was charged with felony aggravated battery on Sept. 22. According to Idaho Falls police, officers were called around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 21, with...
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
Man allegedly steals vehicle with GPS tracker on it from former employer
IDAHO FALLS — A 24-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a car rental company he previously worked for. A case was filed against Ignacio Nathan Prince in August. He had an initial court appearance in Bonneville County on Wednesday. He was charged with two felonies, including burglary and grand theft.
Woman accused in violent abduction wants to plead guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A woman arrested for her alleged involvement in a violent 2020 kidnapping has changed her plea to guilty. Tabatha McKnight, 39, was charged with felony burglary, felony intimidation of a witness, felony harboring a felon, misdemeanor attempt to commit violent injury and misdemeanor battery in March 2020.
Judge rules Chad Daybell’s trial will be postponed
ST. ANTHONY — The murder trial for Chad Daybell will not be held in January. In a decision issued late Friday, District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion filed by John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, to continue the jury trial to a later date. Prior said he could be ready for court proceedings, scheduled to begin Jan. 9 in Ada County, but due to “significant” amounts of evidence, he asked to have the trial delayed.
Pocatello man sentenced for his part in tip thefts
POCATELLO — One of two men charged in connection with thefts at two local eateries has been sentenced for aiding and abetting. Jonathon James Keele, 28, was originally charged with a felony principal to burglary. After reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, the charge was amended to a misdemeanor for aiding and abetting a petty theft.
Pocatello woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (KSL.com) — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speedskater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search
IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information and we’re trying to gather more details from law enforcement.
Man sentenced for multiple wildlife crimes, banned from hunting for life
REXBURG — Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County Monday for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed from a prior prosecution in...
Man accused of hitting friend in face with brass knuckles, breaking his jaw and fracturing cheekbone
IDAHO FALLS — A 24-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing criminal charges after allegedly hitting a man in the face with brass knuckles, causing the victim to undergo surgery. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Oct. 8 at around 1 a.m., an officer was dispatched for an assault.
Woman sentenced after causing crash that killed motorcyclist
IDAHO FALLS — A local woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist last year has been sentenced to probation. Caybrie DeGarlais, 20, was sentenced by Judge Wiley Dennert to unsupervised probation for misdemeanor inattentive or careless driving after accepting a plea agreement. DeGarlais was originally charged...
New details about Boise mall killer. Security company cited by OSHA appeals. What we know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The California security company cited for a “serious” safety violation in connection with the Boise Towne Square mall shooting last year is appealing the decision. A year after the October 2021 shooting, an extensive report on the shooting sheds light on three previous...
Ballot security measures in place at new Bonneville County election office
IDAHO FALLS – With an upcoming election in November, Bonneville County is officially unveiling its new election office at 497 North Capital in Idaho Falls. The two-story building, which was previously office space for a construction and accounting firm, was recently renovated to better accommodate equipment and the needs of poll workers amid the frenzy of election night. It also includes enhanced security measures to help prevent election fraud.
Drop off your unused or expired medication at these locations for National Drug Take Back Day
IDAHO FALLS – On October 29th, the Drug Enforcement Administration and its state and local partners will hold the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft. Locally, the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Eastern Idaho Public Health, College of Eastern Idaho, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, and Bonneville Youth Development Council are hosting a Take Back Day collection site event in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at College of Eastern Idaho.
3 people taken to hospital following crashes on Highway 20
RIGBY — Three people were taken to the hospital following multiple crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday night. Idaho State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene at County Line Road around 8:10 p.m. The original call was for...
No sign of Idaho Falls hunter missing for more than a week
HOWE — A local sheriff’s office will continue the search Saturday for a 73-year-old hunter who has been missing for more than a week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue crews have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. According to a...
Part of Highway 20 blocked following multiple crashes
RIGBY — U.S. Highway 20 in Jefferson County is blocked in both directions following multiple crashes Friday night. Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of the wrecks at County Line Road. Many EastIdahoNews.com users say they have been stuck on the highway since around 8:30 p.m.
Rolling closure scheduled Thursday night on I-15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Beginning Thursday at 10 p.m., there will be a rolling road closure on I-15 near Chubbuck Road to allow Idaho Power to remove a power line from over the roadway. A rolling road closure is a method of slowing or stopping traffic to temporarily clear a portion of the roadway so work can be performed safely. Pacing vehicles are used to create a gap in traffic so construction work can be done without endangering the traveling public.
Utah-based women’s clothing store opening in Ammon next month
AMMON – Popular women’s clothing store, Roolee, will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and Costa Vida. Roolee was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a well-known...
Republican incumbent Hough challenged by familiar Democrat for Bannock Commission
POCATELLO — Two years ago, Republican Jeff Hough beat Democrat challenger Lisa Alexander to retain the Bannock County Commission’s 2nd District seat. The two will square off again in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. EastIdahoNews.com sent both candidates the same eight questions. Candidates were required to...
