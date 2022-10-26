All three Bingham deputy coroners resign over their boss’s sexual battery allegations

IDAHO FALLS – On October 29th, the Drug Enforcement Administration and its state and local partners will hold the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft. Locally, the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Eastern Idaho Public Health, College of Eastern Idaho, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, and Bonneville Youth Development Council are hosting a Take Back Day collection site event in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO