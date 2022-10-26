Read full article on original website
Washburn Rural Volleyball wins 6A State Championship
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural volleyball team has been on a mission all season: to avenge their loss in the 2021 state finals. They did just that on Saturday in Salina. The Junior Blues took down Blue Valley in straight sets 25-21, 26-24 to claim the 6A State...
Special Olympics Kansas hosts 5k at Hummer Sports Park to promote social inclusion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas hosted a 5k run and walk for inclusion in Topeka on Saturday. The “Choose to Include” 5k event took place Saturday morning at Hummer Sports Park. Special Olympics Kansas partnered with Topeka Public Schools to help raise awareness towards the importance...
Washburn comes from behind to take down Northeastern State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second half shutout allowed Washburn football to come back from an 11-point deficit and take down Northeastern State 21-17 in Tahlequah on Saturday. The Ichabods were unable to get on the board in response to the Riverhawks first quarter touchdown. Then came the second quarter.
Boys Soccer Regional Championships wrap up
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Regional Championships for high school boys soccer wrapped up on Thursday night, and these are the results. Washburn Rural took down Wichita Northwest 5-1. They will next take on Derby at McElroy Field on Tuesday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m. Shawnee Heights fell to St....
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
KU’s Lexi Watts named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas soccer freshman forward Lexi Watts has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, as the conference announced on Friday. This is Watts’ second time winning the award this season. On Thursday, Watts scored both goals in the Jayhawks’ 2-0 win over Iowa...
No. 22 K-State shuts out No. 9 Oklahoma State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Kansas State football took down its second top-ten opponent this season at home on Saturday, shutting out No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0. With Adrian Martinez deemed a game time decision due to injury, Will Howard stepped up under center for the second straight game. Howard started the scoring off early in the first quarter, driving down the field and sending a 38 yd touchdown pass to Kade Warner. 7-0 KSU.
KU, K-State women’s soccer teams clinch spots in Big 12 Championship
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS. (WIBW) - Both Kansas and Kansas State women’s soccer teams secured births for the Big 12 Championship on Thursday. KU freshman Lexi Watts scored two goals to lead Kansas Jayhawks to a 2-0 win over Iowa State on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. With the win, Kansas qualified for the Big 12 Championship for the first time since they won it in 2019.
Washburn Univ. drops ACT, SAT scores as scholarship requirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is changing its requirement for incoming students to qualify for merit scholarships. The university will no longer consider ACT or SAT scores and instead will base awards on a student’s high school grade point average (GPA). They said qualifying GPA’s begin at 3.0.
Junior Achievement holds inaugural JA Derby Auction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth development nonprofit was off to the races with its new fundraiser Thursday night. Junior Achievement of Kansas held its inaugural JA Derby Auction, featuring a selection of items up for bid and a unique horse race to end the night’s activities. The organization...
First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment honored 160 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marked the 160th anniversary of a victory by the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. The regiment, comprised of former slaves and freed black men, defeated Confederate forces on October 28th, 1862, near Butler, Missouri. Retired Air Force Captain Dr. Herschel Stroud...
Jones Project speaker shares message of hope with Mammoth Sports Construction
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas construction company wants to share one speaker’s message with its employees, and across the whole state. Mental Health Speaker Damon Parker was invited by Mammoth Sports Construction to speak at the Mammoth Sports Complex in Meriden, Kansas. Also invited were administrators from high schools and colleges around the state. Mammoth hopes to help Parker get his message about mental health and work with The Jones Project out to as many people as possible.
Highland Park High School hosts Fall Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School held their 2nd annual Fall Festival on their campus. The festival included food trucks, music and a trunk-or-treat. There also were family-fun activities such as temporary tattoos, chalk drawing, a photobooth, four-square and pumpkin tic-tac-toe. “I really enjoy having the kids come...
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
Patterson Gives Back recognizes Military Veteran Project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just ahead of Veterans Day, an organization that focuses on those who served go a boost. Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal presented $1,000 to Military Veteran Project. They delivered the check to MVP founder Melissa Jarboe during Eye on NE Kansas. The donation is part of...
Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
Volunteers needed to plant tulips delayed by Hurricane Ian
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) is looking for volunteers to plant tulip bulbs at the Ted Ensley Gardens and Gage Park. The tulip bulbs are shipped from Holland by boat and come through Florida before being shipped to the Midwest. However, shipping was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. With the delay, the SCP+R horticulture staff are seeking volunteers to help plant the bulbs.
Topeka Chief of Staff, former Police Chief, announces December retirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Chief of Staff Bill Cochran will retire in December following more than three decades of service to the Capital City. The City of Topeka’s Chief of Staff, Bill Cochran, announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that he will retire from the City in early December.
190th, Stormont team up to help child’s spirits soar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A life filled with doctor visits and hospital stays can be tough on a kid with cancer or other medical challenge. That’s why the 190th Air Refueling Wing asked Stormont Vail if they could help families rise above it - if only for a day.
Alfred spreads puppy love from Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The puppy love continues at Helping Hands Humane Society!. Alfred, a 10-week old male puppy, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess. Emi says Alfred has three brothers at the shelter as well. Puppies bring a lot of energy and a lot of work to...
