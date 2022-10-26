ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus lowers speed limit on road through Xchange

Secaucus has lowered the speed limit on Riverside Station Road, the main thoroughfare through the Xchange residential development. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council have adopted an ordinance that amends the Code of the Town of Secaucus, Chapter 127 “Vehicles and Traffic” to lower the speed limit on that road to 15 miles per hour. The council voted unanimously to do so, except for Second Ward Councilman Mark Denhert who was absent for family reasons.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus updates fees for after hours building inspections and part-time inspectors

Secaucus has updated fees for after hours building inspections, as well as part-time inspectors. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council have adopted an ordinance that does so at its October 25 meeting after it was introduced in September. The council voted unanimously in favor of the measure, except for Second Ward Councilman Mark Denhert who was absent for family reasons.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Collapsed Manhole Impacts Traffic In New Brunswick

A collapsed manhole closed lanes and delayed traffic in Middlesex County, authorities said. The collapse was reported at about 10:15 a.m. on the Route 1 southbound ramp from southbound Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. All lanes were closed for repairs, 511nj.org reported.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WBRE

$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Morristown Minute

Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains

Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services.Morristown Minute. November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Work to rehab Newark Airport’s busiest runway is ready to take off

The busiest runway used by departing flights at Newark Liberty International Airport is getting a needed rehab. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s board of commissioners took the first steps Thursday by allocating $5 million to start engineering work to rehabilitate Runway 4L-22R, an 11,000-foot long and 150-feet airstrip that was last rehabilitated in 2014.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City to reopen COVID-19 rent relief program Oct. 31-Nov. 10

Jersey City is reopening its COVID-19 relief program that could provide residents with up to $10,000 in back rent. Applications for the Jersey City COVID-19 Rent Relief Program can be filed with the city between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, city officials said. The application form is on the city website. Residents without access to a computer can call 201-706-4653.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy