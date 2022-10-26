Read full article on original website
Planning board grants subdivision of industrial site at Constable Hook
Bayonne has okayed a major subdivision that will pave the way for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook. The Planning Board approved the application at its October meeting, to divide property currently owned and operated by International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT). The application was presented by attorney Michael Miceli on behalf of...
Bayonne plans new pedestrian bridge from South Cove Commons to MOTBY
Bayonne is looking to construct a pedestrian bridge connecting the South Cove Commons shopping plaza with the new residential and commercial redevelopment at the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY), now referred to as “The Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor.”. At its Wednesday, October 19 meeting, the City Council...
North Bergen schedules opening of new Downtown Recreation Center and Library
The grand opening of the new Downtown Recreation Center and Library will take place in November, Mayor Nicholas Sacco, Commissioner Hugo Cabrera, and Library Executive Director Sai Rao have announced. The new facility is located at 13th Street and Kennedy Boulevard. Sacco told the Hudson Reporter that this was a...
Secaucus lowers speed limit on road through Xchange
Secaucus has lowered the speed limit on Riverside Station Road, the main thoroughfare through the Xchange residential development. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council have adopted an ordinance that amends the Code of the Town of Secaucus, Chapter 127 “Vehicles and Traffic” to lower the speed limit on that road to 15 miles per hour. The council voted unanimously to do so, except for Second Ward Councilman Mark Denhert who was absent for family reasons.
theobserver.com
St. Paul’s Ave., off Wittpenn Bridge in Jersey City, will be closed this weekend
The New Jersey Department of Transportation will conduct a railroad crossing rehabilitation project requiring the closure and detour of St. Paul’s Avenue in Jersey City, Hudson County. Beginning at 7 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, until 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, NJDOT’s contractor, Tracks Unlimited, is scheduled to close and...
Secaucus updates fees for after hours building inspections and part-time inspectors
Secaucus has updated fees for after hours building inspections, as well as part-time inspectors. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council have adopted an ordinance that does so at its October 25 meeting after it was introduced in September. The council voted unanimously in favor of the measure, except for Second Ward Councilman Mark Denhert who was absent for family reasons.
There’s a backlash against Bayonne’s ban against on-street truck parking
In recent months, Bayonne instituted a ban on trucks and tractor trailers over 16,000 pounds from parking on any city streets, out of concern truckers were parking on streets anywhere they could, including in residential neighborhoods. Previously, “truck tractors, trailers, and vehicles exceeding 16,000 pounds, gross weight” were specifically permitted...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board approves new ShopRite redevelopment that includes skyscraper
The Jersey City Planning Board approved a new ShopRite redevelopment that includes a luxury skyscraper redevelopment downtown at the Harsimus Cove Station Redevelopment Area at last night’s meeting. The development will be a 60-story mixed-use building with 802 housing units, 508 parking spots, 430 bike spots, and commercial retail.
Reopen streets so everyone can enjoy Downtown Jersey City; Neither party is superior | Letters
Now that the cooler weather will soon be here, I’m wondering if any of the streets in Downtown Jersey City that are currently set aside for outdoor dining will reopen. These street closures create traffic jams throughout the city. It’s impossible to shop Downtown if you have a car....
Port Authority has agreements with 23 unions that worked for over a decade without new contracts
Thursday was the Port Authority’s version of spiking the football in the end zone after a long awaited touchdown. The touchdown was approval of the final contract for the last of 23 Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unions whose employees had worked for more than a decade without a new agreement - and the pay raises that accompany them.
Collapsed Manhole Impacts Traffic In New Brunswick
A collapsed manhole closed lanes and delayed traffic in Middlesex County, authorities said. The collapse was reported at about 10:15 a.m. on the Route 1 southbound ramp from southbound Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. All lanes were closed for repairs, 511nj.org reported.
$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
Days of devastation: Remembering Superstorm Sandy in Hudson County 10 years later
Keith Weaver chuckles at the mental picture he’s stored, a picture that he might find hard to believe if he hadn’t been there to manage the desperate-times-call-for-desperate-measures rescue. The Bayonne fire chief was the city’s Office of Emergency Management coordinator when Superstorm Sandy slammed the city 10 years...
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains
Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services.Morristown Minute. November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.
Jersey City Residents say the Code Compliance System isn’t working
Health code violations. Building code issues. Illegal landlord rent increases. These are some of the issues Jersey City residents have brought to a city system meant to address municipal code infractions. Instead of getting help, locals have felt their complaints have been left unaccounted for. The Division of Quality of...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
morristowngreen.com
Morristown planning board denies extension for apartments pitched by company of disgraced attorney
Morristown’s planning board on Thursday scuttled a five-story apartment project pitched by a company affiliated with the board’s former attorney, who is facing jail time in a corruption scandal. The board cited a zoning change, new traffic patterns and unmet approval conditions in denying the BAKOD Holding Corporation’s...
Work to rehab Newark Airport’s busiest runway is ready to take off
The busiest runway used by departing flights at Newark Liberty International Airport is getting a needed rehab. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s board of commissioners took the first steps Thursday by allocating $5 million to start engineering work to rehabilitate Runway 4L-22R, an 11,000-foot long and 150-feet airstrip that was last rehabilitated in 2014.
Jersey City to reopen COVID-19 rent relief program Oct. 31-Nov. 10
Jersey City is reopening its COVID-19 relief program that could provide residents with up to $10,000 in back rent. Applications for the Jersey City COVID-19 Rent Relief Program can be filed with the city between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, city officials said. The application form is on the city website. Residents without access to a computer can call 201-706-4653.
Meth With Street Value Of $6,000 Seized From Pair In Hudson County: Prosecutor
Nearly a pound of methamphetamine worth nearly $6,000 has been seized from a Jersey City woman and New York man, authorities announced. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, NY, were arrested at a home on Sherman Avenue in Jersey City Thursday, Oct. 27, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
