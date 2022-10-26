ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Michigan Man Calls The Day He Won $100,000 The 'Longest Day Ever'

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30z18j_0infkcKn00
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan man recently called the day he won $100,000 In a Powerball drawing the "longest day ever," according to Click on Detroit .

49-year-old Lawrence Thompson , who is from Grand Blanc, matched the five white balls in the October 10 Powerball drawing, according to Click on Detroit . He won $50,000, but luckily for him, the prize was doubled due to the power play.

"I bought a few tickets for the drawing and stopped to check them on my way to work the next morning," Thompson said (via Click on Detroit ). "When I got a message to file a claim and realized how much I’d won , I was amazed. All I wanted to do was call my friends and family to tell them the good news, but my phone battery was dead, so I had to wait until after work. It felt like the longest day ever because I was so eager to finish work and tell people the good news!"

Thompson bought his winning ticket at Grand Blanc Liquor, located near the city's downtown , according to Click on Detroit . He recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to clam his prize, which he plans to use to live comfortably following his big win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family

Imagine learning that you've just won a huge Powerball prize but you aren't able to share the news. That's what happened to a Grand Blanc man who just won $100,000. Lawrence Thomas matched four white balls and the Powerball in the October 10 Powerball drawing. Thomas' $50,000 win was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the Power Play. But there was a problem: He had to wait all day to share the news with family and friends that he'd won.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots

Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Will Grand Blanc Ever Get Cannabis Shops?

Since moving back to Michigan, a couple of months ago, I've noticed cannabis shops on many corners in Flint and Burton... and the unmistakable scent in many public places. Genesee County and Michigan residents, in general, are enjoying marijuana. Many states are still in the process of legalizing. Weed is slowly, but surely, losing its "gateway drug" image from the 1980s.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy