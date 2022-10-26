Michigan Man Calls The Day He Won $100,000 The 'Longest Day Ever'

Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan man recently called the day he won $100,000 In a Powerball drawing the "longest day ever," according to Click on Detroit .

49-year-old Lawrence Thompson , who is from Grand Blanc, matched the five white balls in the October 10 Powerball drawing, according to Click on Detroit . He won $50,000, but luckily for him, the prize was doubled due to the power play.

"I bought a few tickets for the drawing and stopped to check them on my way to work the next morning," Thompson said (via Click on Detroit ). "When I got a message to file a claim and realized how much I’d won , I was amazed. All I wanted to do was call my friends and family to tell them the good news, but my phone battery was dead, so I had to wait until after work. It felt like the longest day ever because I was so eager to finish work and tell people the good news!"

Thompson bought his winning ticket at Grand Blanc Liquor, located near the city's downtown , according to Click on Detroit . He recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to clam his prize, which he plans to use to live comfortably following his big win.