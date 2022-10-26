Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Related
Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating the whole issue, but it’s a complicated issue… […]
WIBW
Election 2022: Kris Kobach, (R) Attorney General candidate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Kris Kobach, (R), is running for Attorney General. The seat is...
What a yes, or no vote means on Kansas’ constitutional amendments
TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re confused by the two amendments on the ballot in Kansas you’re not alone. HCR 5022 is an amendment that could impact sheriffs across the state. It comes down to who has the power to push an elected sheriff out of office, and if local counties can choose to have a […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Sheriff Jay Armbrister: Why I’m supporting the county sheriff election and recall amendment (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. I write this...
bluevalleypost.com
Gov. Laura Kelly appoints three new Johnson County judges
These three judges are the first to be added to the district since 2007, making a new total of 22 judges for the district. Who they are: Kelly appointed Jason Billam of Olathe, Stephanie Goodenow of Lenexa and Catherine Triplett of De Soto to the 10th Judicial District. Billam is...
LJWORLD
Douglas County chief assistant district attorney named Kansas Prosecutor of the Year
A prosecutor with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has been named the 2022 Kansas Prosecutor of the Year for her work with children in need of care. The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association announced the winner of the award, Katy Britton, at its fall conference last week. The association is made up of state, county and city employees whose principal duties are prosecution of violations of state laws, according to the KCDAA website.
Reminder: Two Kansas Constitutional questions on Nov. 8 ballot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Voters will find two opportunities to change or retain the current wording of the Kansas Constitution on their ballot November 8. The first is an amendment regarding rules and regulations in the state. Here is the explanatory statement and the question as it will appear on...
Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats
TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes in the August primary over the […] The post Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
'Kansas Speaks' survey could offer glimpse into what voters are thinking as election draws near
Wednesday marked the third day of early in-person voting in Sedgwick County, so far around 1,600 voters have already cast their ballot according to the County Election Office. For those who have come out early, it can be a different motivation depending on who you ask. Dale Tanner says "there are a couple of issues that are on the on the agenda that I wanted to make sure I voted for, which was retaining the judges that are in the supreme court in Kansas."
plattecountylandmark.com
Vote yes on Amendment 4
On Nov. 8, Missourians will go to the polls to cast votes for candidates vying for local, state and national offices. In addition, we’ll be asked to weigh in on four constitutional amendments. Amendment 4 asks voters whether the Kansas City Police Department should receive adequate funding to keep the community safe.
KSDK
Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot
ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8. A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.
Raytown residents speak out on 2 bond issues on November ballot
Raytown voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve bonds to pay for road and storm sewer improvements.
JoCo Sheriff's Office issues misleading Facebook post on ballot measure
Many voters have expressed confusion over Amendment 2 and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office further added to the confusion after issuing a misleading Facebook post Wednesday.
Parents concerned over ‘Implicit Bias Test’ in Kansas school curriculum
Some Kansas parents are expressing concern over their children having to take the Implicit Bias Test.
kmuw.org
How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections
In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
kcur.org
Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local
Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
republic-online.com
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga.—Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and...
myozarksonline.com
Former Kansas City Mayor Dies
Charles Wheeler, mayor of Kansas City throughout most of the 1970’s, has died. Marshall Griffin has more:
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Medical, dental and health
All week long we’ve been unveiling the winners and runners up in the inaugural Best of Johnson County. Check out the best of the best in the arts, entertainment and recreation, home services and supplies, retail and real estate and home building. Today, it’s time to reveal who came...
abc17news.com
Officials continue to investigate school illness incident at Olathe elementary school
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — A Johnson County elementary school remained closed today after more than 150 students and staff became ill at Clearwater Creek Elementary School earlier in the week. On Wednesday Clearwater Creek Elementary School in Olathe had more than 25% of their students call out sick.
Comments / 0