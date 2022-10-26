ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Election 2022: Kris Kobach, (R) Attorney General candidate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Kris Kobach, (R), is running for Attorney General. The seat is...
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Gov. Laura Kelly appoints three new Johnson County judges

These three judges are the first to be added to the district since 2007, making a new total of 22 judges for the district. Who they are: Kelly appointed Jason Billam of Olathe, Stephanie Goodenow of Lenexa and Catherine Triplett of De Soto to the 10th Judicial District. Billam is...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County chief assistant district attorney named Kansas Prosecutor of the Year

A prosecutor with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has been named the 2022 Kansas Prosecutor of the Year for her work with children in need of care. The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association announced the winner of the award, Katy Britton, at its fall conference last week. The association is made up of state, county and city employees whose principal duties are prosecution of violations of state laws, according to the KCDAA website.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats

TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes in the August primary over the […] The post Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'Kansas Speaks' survey could offer glimpse into what voters are thinking as election draws near

Wednesday marked the third day of early in-person voting in Sedgwick County, so far around 1,600 voters have already cast their ballot according to the County Election Office. For those who have come out early, it can be a different motivation depending on who you ask. Dale Tanner says "there are a couple of issues that are on the on the agenda that I wanted to make sure I voted for, which was retaining the judges that are in the supreme court in Kansas."
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Vote yes on Amendment 4

On Nov. 8, Missourians will go to the polls to cast votes for candidates vying for local, state and national offices. In addition, we’ll be asked to weigh in on four constitutional amendments. Amendment 4 asks voters whether the Kansas City Police Department should receive adequate funding to keep the community safe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSDK

Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot

ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8. A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.
MISSOURI STATE
kmuw.org

How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections

In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local

Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Medical, dental and health

All week long we’ve been unveiling the winners and runners up in the inaugural Best of Johnson County. Check out the best of the best in the arts, entertainment and recreation, home services and supplies, retail and real estate and home building. Today, it’s time to reveal who came...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy