Assessing Unmet Needs in Care Management of Young-Onset Parkinson Disease
Patients with young-onset Parkinson disease experience significant emotional burden that is exacerbated by unmet educational needs. Development of interdisciplinary care is needed for patients with young-onset Parkinson disease (YOPD) to address often unmet emotional and educational needs, according to study findings published in Collegian. PD is characterized as the most...
Review Identifies Factors Associated With Increased DKA Risk in Pediatric Patients
Considerable research on diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) risk has been published since the publication of a 2011 systematic review, warranting an updated analysis. Being younger than 2 years at type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset, belonging to an ethnic minority population, experiencing delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis, and presenting during the COVID-19 pandemic were all associated with increased risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) at the onset of T1D among pediatric patients, according to a systematic review published in JAMA Pediatrics.
Case Report Describes Thrombocytopenia Secondary to Iron-deficiency Anemia
A recently published report describes the diagnosis and treatment of a case of iron-deficiency anemia–associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent nosebleeds. While iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia globally, it is only rarely associated with thrombocytopenia. A report published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health describes a case of IDA-associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent epistaxis.
Second Liver Health Annual Trends Report Offers Insight Concerning CLD Management and Care
Challenges to the care of chronic liver disease (CLD) include the burden of costs, managed and multidisciplinary care issues, and the lack of awareness for clinical guidelines. Not enough primary care providers (PCPs) know about new guidelines for chronic liver disease (CLD), according to the second edition of a liver...
Report Details Rare Case of Acquired Hemophilia A Secondary to Immune Checkpoint Inhibition
This rare immune-related adverse event has only been previously reported 4 times in the context of immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment. A case report published in JTO Clinical and Research Reports chronicles a patient who acquired hemophilia A during treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI). This rare immune-related adverse event (irAE) has only been previously reported 4 times in the context of ICI treatment.
Can BMI Influence Link Between Adverse Childhood Experiences and COPD?
Better understanding of risk factors in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may lead to better management in care. A cross-sectional study found that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) later in adulthood could be moderated by body mass...
Redesigning Benefits, Value-based Agreements With Better Cancer Care in Mind
The quest to deliver better cancer care—with better outcomes and patient experience—is not a one-size-fits-all journey, as seen in panels Tuesday morning during the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Payer Exchange Summit, held in Tyson’s Corner, Virginia. To deliver better cancer care and save money, some employers have...
JDRF's Tom Robinson Details Research Behind T1D Index Development
Tom Robinson, vice president of global access at JDRF, talks about the predictive modeling exercise used to develop and refine the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index. Collaborating with experts from different groups, countries, and academic disciplines helped formulate refinements to the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index, said Tom Robinson, vice president of global access at JDRF.
PDT for Substance Use Disorder Yields High Engagement, Retention, Substance Abstinence
Pear Therapeutics announced positive real-world data for reSET, a prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) for substance use disorder. Pear Therapeutics announced new data from a real-world study demonstrating high rates of abstinence from substances among people with substance use disorder (SUD) using the reSET prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) through 12 weeks.
Dr Timothy Murphy Discusses Successfully Implementing Biosimilars Into Community Cancer Practice
Having a plan in place to educate providers and the pharmacy team has contributed to the success that Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers (RMCC) has had with rapidly implementing biosimilars, said Timothy Murphy, MD, medical oncologist/hematologist with RMCC. Having a plan in place to educate providers and the pharmacy team has...
Study Examines Maternal Health Care Disparities by Immigrant, Medicaid Status
Exclusions from Medicaid eligibility based on immigration status may be linked with increased health care disparities among immigrant women compared with US-born women, a study suggested. Study findings released Friday illustrate how policies surrounding Medicaid coverage for prenatal care and pregnancy can lead to increased health care disparities among some...
Dr Joseph Alvarnas Explains Cancer Care Equity Act for Medi-Cal Benficiaries
Joseph Alvarnas, MD, vice president of government affairs at City of Hope and chief clinical adviser of AccessHope in Duarte, California, discusses the recently passed Cancer Care Equity Act in California that provides access to clinical trials and advanced care for Medi-Cal beneficiaries. Through the Cancer Care Equity Act, Medi-Cal...
Dr Michel Michaelides Speaks About Implications of Gene Therapy Study Results in Ophthalmology
The results of a study showing improved functional vision and retinal sensitivity have implications for gene therapy in ophthalmological conditions, explained Michel Michaelides, MD, FACP, a consultant ophthalmologist and a professor of ophthalmology at the University College London Institute of Ophthalmology's Genetics Department. Michel Michaelides, MD, FACP, explained what research...
Contributor: Telehealth Is Efficient at Dealing With Mental Health Needs
Appropriate application of telehealth could make health care delivery more efficient, explains Dr Mike Hoaglin. As a currently practicing physician with plenty of experience working in the emergency department, I’m no stranger to advocating for patients’ access to care within complex and inefficient systems. Barriers to that care range from shortage of in-network supply of providers to the patient’s own social determinants of health struggles to make and keep a follow-up appointment. Outpatients with mental and behavioral health issues are especially vulnerable to falling through the cracks in the health care system but have incredible promise for improved outcomes through telehealth.
Neil Goldfarb on Launch, Value-Based Impact of Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health
Neil Goldfarb, president and CEO of Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health (GPBCH), discussed his initial motivations for launching a business coalition 10 years ago in the Greater Philadelphia region and what accomplishments GPBCH has had so far in driving health care value. Business coalitions play a substantial role in...
What We’re Reading: Tuberculosis Cases Rise; Racial Disparities in Paxlovid Treatment; Cancer Death Rates Decline
The number of tuberculosis cases has risen by 4.5% from 2021; Black and Hispanic patients with COVID-19 were less likely to receive paxlovid in 2022; a new report highlights declines in US cancer death rates between 2015 and 2019. WHO Declares Rise in Tuberculosis Cases. The number of tuberculosis cases...
AJMC® in the Press, October 28, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A piece by Becker's Payer Issues cited a study published in the October 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). The study, “Turnover Among New Medicare Advantage Enrollees May Be Greater Than Perceived,” indicated that approximately 16% of Medicare Advantage enrollees switch insurance after 1 year of enrollment.
What We’re Reading: State Determines Health Outcomes; Increasing Comorbid HIV/Monkeypox Infection; More Children Uninsured
A recent study found that Americans die younger in states with conservative policies; most patients admitted to the hospital with monkeypox also have HIV; 4 million children are uninsured due to state policies, according to new research. Americans Die Younger in Conservative States. A new study found that Americans die...
