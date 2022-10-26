Appropriate application of telehealth could make health care delivery more efficient, explains Dr Mike Hoaglin. As a currently practicing physician with plenty of experience working in the emergency department, I’m no stranger to advocating for patients’ access to care within complex and inefficient systems. Barriers to that care range from shortage of in-network supply of providers to the patient’s own social determinants of health struggles to make and keep a follow-up appointment. Outpatients with mental and behavioral health issues are especially vulnerable to falling through the cracks in the health care system but have incredible promise for improved outcomes through telehealth.

20 HOURS AGO