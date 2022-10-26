Derby police officer’s 2021 shooting of a suspect was ‘justified’, CT inspector general finds

The Connecticut inspector general has ruled that an officer-involved shooting of a man in April 2021 was “justified” and declined action against the police officers involved, according to a report released Wednesday.

Officer Patrick Foley of the Derby Police Department fired four rounds from his department-issued handgun, hitting civilian Cornelius McCollough three times in the leg, during an incident on April 26, 2021.

State Inspector General Robert Devlin released his report detailing the findings Wednesday.

“Briefly stated, the investigation establishes that at the time that Officer Foley discharged his firearm, Mr. McCullough was unlawfully firing a handgun at an occupied vehicle or threatened imminent use of deadly force against Foley,” Devlin said in the report. “Accordingly, I conclude that under the circumstances presented, Officer Foley justifiably used deadly force.”

Foley was scheduled to work a security shift on a construction site on the morning of April 26. While en route to the job site in his police cruiser, Foley was stopped at a light waiting to turn left onto Atwater Avenue, the report said.

He saw two men running between houses on Atwater Avenue. The men then approached his cruiser and banged on Foley’s window. One was wearing a black sweater, later identified as then 29-year-old McCollough. The other was wearing a red hoodie and was identified as McCollough’s cousin, then 16 years old, the report said.

Foley got out of the vehicle to assist the two men and McCollough told Foley he was being chased. Foley said in a written statement that he did not see anyone chasing the two men.

The teen then attempted to get into the passenger side of the police cruiser but Foley stopped him. Foley tried to find out more information about the situation from McCollough, who Foley said was fidgeting and repeatedly touching his waistband, the report said.

A dark-colored Infiniti sedan then drove by slowly and McCollough walked toward the car before taking out a .38 caliber revolver and firing shots at the car, hitting it twice. the report said. Foley radioed dispatch during the incident, the report said.

Foley then took out his pistol and fired one shot at McCollough, who turned around and ran back toward Foley. The officer then fired three more shots at McCollough, who fell to the ground, the report said. Foley said he saw a Smith & Wesson revolver about five feet away from McCollough, according to his statement.

The officer then told the teen to get on the ground and not move, which the teen did, Foley then detained McCollough.

“Foley had in no way enhanced the risk of a deadly encounter,” Devlin said in the report. “Given McCullough’s active discharge of a firearm, it was too late to employ de-escalation measures.”

More responders arrived on the scene and took Foley to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. The teen was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a cruiser by another responding officer, the report said.

McCollough arrived at Bridgeport Hospital and was treated in the emergency room for three gunshot wounds to the lower leg and thigh, the report said.

Foley was taken to Griffin Hospital for treatment after the shooting but was released shortly after.

Police stopped the Infiniti on Division Street and removed the driver at gunpoint. The driver was identified as a hospital worker coming off a night shift, the report said.

While at the hospital, McCollough told police that he and teen had gone back to his house on Atwater Avenue after spending the night at the teen’s house. He told police he was worried about getting robbed because he was wearing gold necklaces and had felt paranoid that cars were following him. He added he heard gunshots at one point during the night before the shooting, the report said.

McCollough said he saw an older model Oldsmobile driven by an older man. The two then saw an officer on the corner of the street and ran to it in a panic. McCollough told police it was to “fake out” the Oldsmobile driver.

Police said at first McCollough denied having a gun since he did not have a license, but later admitted to carrying one and told detectives he shot at the car, the report said.

McCollough’s residence was searched during the investigation and police found signs of a violent incident, including damage to a kitchen door, glass fragments on the stairs and a broken cellphone on a shelf. Police also found and seized a bag of white powder weighing more than 26 grams, which a forensic lab later determined to be fentanyl, and “paraphernalia associated with narcotics sales,” the report said.

A toxicology screening for McCollough was ordered during his hospital stay but the test was never performed before he was discharged. Medical records obtained by investigators showed McCollough provided a patient history that he used cannabis and ecstasy, MDMA, five days before the shooting, the report said.

Investigators received video and statements from witnesses during their investigation. Each of the listed witnesses gave similar testimony to what Foley, McCollough and the teen said in their statements.

None of the video they obtained captured the shooting, and Derby police did not have body-worn cameras at the time of the shooting, the report said.

Foley and two other officers were disciplined by the Derby police in January of 2012 for use of force against a prisoner. Foley was suspended for 20 days without pay in the incident, according to the report.

“There is no cause to question the veracity of the account given by Foley with respect to these events,” Devlin said in the report. “Foley’s prior receipt of discipline in 2012 for an incident involving, inter alia, a false statement, does not undermine this conclusion.”

Mike Mavredakis can be reached at mmavredakis@courant.com or via Twitter @MikeMavredakis .