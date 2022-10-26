ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

FDEM announces temporary housing assistance

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced today that FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance has been approved for Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties.

FDEM has developed a state-led housing mission to provide trailers and other temporary housing solutions for those who may not yet be eligible for FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. The program will also allow families to live on their own properties while repairs are made to their homes.

FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible for direct housing. The Direct Housing program provides assistance for up to 18 months and includes three primary options:

  • Multi-Family Lease and Repair , where FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multi-family rental properties (three or more units) and makes repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants.
  • Transportable Temporary Housing Units, such as a travel trailer or manufactured home.
  • Direct Lease , which is leasing existing ready-for-occupancy housing.

In addition to direct housing, FEMA is providing rental assistance, hotel stays, home repair assistance and temporary lodging reimbursement to eligible applicants.

Survivors who have applied for FEMA assistance do not need to reapply to be eligible for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance.

If your living situation or needs have changed, FEMA must be notified of these changes in order to reach out regarding eligibility for additional FEMA programs.

To apply or to update applications, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app or call 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily.

