Russia's mobilisation of 300,000 troops has been "completed" in just over a month, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday. The minister's comments came a day after the Moscow-backed head of the Crimea region said that the evacuation of civilians from occupied Kherson had been "completed". On Thursday night, US President Joe Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's commentary on the possibility of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine as 'dangerous'. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

2 DAYS AGO