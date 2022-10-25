Read full article on original website
France 24
Iran's Guards chief warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on unrest sweeping the country. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman...
France 24
After dark, Iran security forces take aim at protest buildings
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died in custody after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law. Security forces have struggled to contain the women-led protests that have evolved into a broader campaign to end the...
France 24
Defiant Iranians protest violent crackdown and killings of youths
Iranians took to the streets around the country again on Friday to protest against the killings of youths in a widely documented crackdown on demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini's death. The clerical state has been gripped by six weeks of protests that erupted when Amini, 22, died in custody after...
France 24
Lebanon's Aoun leaves presidential palace as power vacuum looms
Michel Aoun was vacating Lebanon's presidential palace on Sunday amid acclaim from his supporters a day before his mandate expires without a designated successor, threatening a new power vacuum in the crisis-torn country. A few thousand well-wishers gathered to pay tribute to the Maronite Christian former army chief and head...
France 24
Live: Russia has mobilised 300,000 reservists, defence minister says
Russia's mobilisation of 300,000 troops has been "completed" in just over a month, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday. The minister's comments came a day after the Moscow-backed head of the Crimea region said that the evacuation of civilians from occupied Kherson had been "completed". On Thursday night, US President Joe Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's commentary on the possibility of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine as 'dangerous'. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
BBC
Australian families of IS fighters repatriated from Syrian camp
Four women and 13 children who were family members of fighters of the Islamic State group (IS) have been repatriated to Australia. The group arrived on Saturday having spent years in Syrian detention camps. Some 60 Australians are to be repatriated, officials say. Thousands of people who joined IS and...
France 24
Netanyahu eyes return to power as Israel votes yet again
The longest-serving leader in Israeli history, the 73-year-old right-winger and security hawk is for the first time in years campaigning from the opposition. He is up against the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who last year manoeuvred a motley alliance of eight parties into a coalition that managed to oust Netanyahu from power.
President Aoun leaves office amid Lebanon's financial crisis
Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacates the presidential palace on Sunday, leaving a void at the top of a failing state.
France 24
Scores killed in twin explosions at Somalia's education ministry
At least nine people, including children, died on Saturday in twin car bomb attacks targeting Somalia's education ministry in the capital Mogadishu, security officers and witnesses said. Two cars packed with explosives were detonated minutes apart near the busy Zobe junction and followed by gunfire,. "I was among the first...
France 24
Iran withholding bodies of slain protesters from families, says UN rights office
The UN human rights office on Friday voiced concern about Iran's treatment of detained protesters and said that authorities were refusing to release some of the bodies of those killed. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month has ignited protests in one of the boldest challenges...
France 24
Live: Russia says US reduces 'nuclear threshold' by deploying new nuclear bombs in Europe
Russia said on Saturday that the accelerated deployment of modernised US B61 tactical nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe would lower the "nuclear threshold" and that Russia would take the move into account in its military planning. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
France 24
South Korea in national mourning after at least 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
At least 153 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst disasters. The crowd surge and crush hit in the capital's popular Itaewon district, where police estimate as...
France 24
Millions at risk of climate displacement in Middle East
Hussein Abu Saddam, head of the farmers' syndicate in Egypt which is hosting the COP27 global climate summit in November, told AFP he is already witness to a climate-induced exodus from the countryside. Agriculture in Egypt -- "one of the most arid countries in the world" -- has grown even...
France 24
Franco-Australian conservationist abducted in Chad, government says
A Franco-Australian person has been kidnapped in eastern Chad, near the Sudanese border, "by as yet unidentified individuals", the government in N'Djamena said in a statement on Saturday. "The government has mobilised all security and human means to catch the kidnappers," the authorities said. "This abduction occurred yesterday, in the...
Clashes as thousands protest French agro-industry water 'grab'
Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, some clashing with police. Local officials said six people were arrested during the protest and that 4,000 people had turned up for the banned demonstration.
France 24
Sweden conducts new Nord Stream crime scene inspection
"I have decided to together with the Security Service (Sapo) conduct a number of complementary inspections of the crime scene," public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement. The Swedish armed forces have decided to assist the investigation following a request, Ljungqvist added, without giving any details as to what...
France 24
Live: Ukraine says grain export 'impossible' after Russia suspends deal
Kyiv's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Sunday that Russia's suspension of a deal enabling grain exports from Ukrainian ports had made it "impossible" for full tankers to leave Ukraine. The European Union earlier urged Russia to reverse its decision to suspend participation in the vital grain export deal following a drone attack on its Black Sea fleet. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
France 24
COVID-19 in China: Dozens of cities tighten curbs against widening outbreaks
Nearly three years after first Covid case emerged, China has locked dow part of Wuhan. More than 800,000 people in Wuhan are told to stay at home until October 30th, as other Chinese cities seal up streets and homes. FRANCE 24's international affairs editor Angela Diffley explains the lockdowns, the protests, the economic impact and the pursuing policy.
France 24
Ukrainians watch war change course on edge of Kherson
Kotlyareve (Ukraine) (AFP) – The bursts of Ukrainian fire flying over his head at the Russians in their southern stronghold of Kherson down the road gave Oleksandr Prikhodko reason to hope. The energetic 42-year-old was standing in the soot-covered ruins of the family store he had built on the...
A new group of TikTok-savvy Palestinian fighters tests Israeli forces in the West Bank
Israeli troops raided the occupied West Bank saying they were targeting members of the Lions' Den. Here's what we know about the new armed Palestinian group.
