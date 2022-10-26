Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Prop. 3 seeks to put abortion rights in MI Constitution
Michigan has been an abortion rights battleground since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Proposal 3 on the November ballot is an attempt to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. But the issue is more complex than a single up-or-down...
Michigan election officials outline certification procedures ahead of midterms
Michigan officials are trying to get ahead of misinformation by explaining the process of certifying elections ahead of next month’s midterms. County canvassing boards certify results and send those to the Michigan Secretary of State and Bureau of Elections. Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said issues typically get worked...
Federal dollars for replacing old school buses with electric ones coming to Michigan
In the first round of funding, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded 25 Michigan school districts rebate money for electric buses. In total, the Michigan school districts will get up to $54 million in rebates for electric buses and the infrastructure needed to charge them. Of the surrounding states, Michigan got more money for more buses — 138 total — in this round of funding.
Nature Conservancy of Michigan to preserve 31,000+ acres in Keweenaw Peninsula
More than 31,000 acres of heavily forested land in the Upper Peninsula is being sold to a conservation group. The land is located at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula. Helen Taylor is state director for the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. "It's an unfragmented wilderness that's one of the most...
One More Pass
On Sunday, June 19, 2022, Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Eberly is dispatched to Eagle Harbor, Michigan. There's a report of someone in a canoe in Lake Superior, who is having difficulty getting back into the harbor. A few moments later, a wave crashes over the canoe and sinks it. Now, the person in distress is in the frigid water.
