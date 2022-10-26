ODU football report: Monarchs still looking forward despite some similarities to last season

Old Dominion has been here before.

Coming off a loss on homecoming, the Monarchs are seven games into their schedule.

At this point last season, ODU was 1-6 and had just lost on homecoming. What followed was five straight wins and historically improbable bowl eligibility.

But the Monarchs (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) aren’t attempting to draw upon that success.

As ODU attempts to rebound from last week’s 28-23 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday at Georgia State, its players and coaches are, characteristically, living in the now.

Asked whether last season’s experience could help this season’s team, third-year coach Ricky Rahne shot down the notion.

Last week’s loss followed a 49-21 road beatdown of Coastal Carolina, the Sun Belt’s best team in recent seasons.

“I think that our team has responded well to adversity since I’ve been here,” said Rahne, who constantly urges his players to “go 1-0″ in everything they do. “So I think that that’s a positive that we can continue to point to. I mean, even this year, I thought we’ve responded well to adversity. I’m excited to go through this game, and hopefully we get an opportunity to respond well to success. Because that’s one thing that we need to do a little bit better job at.”

After seven games last season, the Monarchs were coming off a 43-20 Conference USA loss to Western Kentucky. They followed that with consecutive victories over Louisiana Tech, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee and Charlotte before falling to Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

ODU has since switched conferences, bringing a whole new set of unknowns to a staff in just its second season on the field.

It’s part of why Rahne’s players aren’t worried about last season’s run.

“Every year is different,” junior running back Blake Watson said. “I mean, we’re not that same 1-6 team. We’re so much stronger. We’re so much more together. The past is the past. We go 1-0 every single day.”

Rahne, whose team returned 17 starters, speaks often of the evolution of programs from season to season, dismissing the idea of momentum from one team to the next.

It’s why he wasn’t interested in drawing any potential similarities between this time last season and what his team faces this week.

“I don’t necessarily think we can point to anything from last year,” Rahne said. “And I try to avoid that as much as possible, just to be very honest with you, because the team is different. The circumstances are different. The league is different. Everything we’ve got going on is a little bit different. But I do want to continue to point out the things that we’ve done well this year in order to allow us to bounce back in these types of situations.”

A late-breaking record

When linebacker Jason Henderson went home after Saturday’s game, he thought he’d merely tied his own single-game school record for tackles.

Hours later, it turned out he’d broken it.

A stat-keeping error credited a never-used player with a tackle. Upon review late Saturday night, ODU officials realized that Henderson had made that play.

The adjustment gave Henderson 22 tackles in the game, one more than he had on Sept. 24 against Arkansas State.

Rahne marveled at Henderson’s motor, adding that the Monarchs’ defensive line deserves credit for funneling ball-carriers his way.

“It’s remarkable,” Rahne said of the record. “He does a great job. I think the thing that he’s doing as well as anybody in the country is he’s playing with great effort. And it’s allowing him to be around the football over and over and over and over again.”

Watson, who set a school record of his own with 259 rushing yards at Coastal, said he finds himself looking down at his legs after a tackle during practice and seeing Henderson wrapped around them.

“He’s a great player,” Watson said. “I mean, he’s a little crazy. He’s just everywhere, always just flowing around. He’s a magnet to the ball. He’s a great teammate, and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Junior safety Robert Kennedy III agreed with Watson’s assessment, adding that early this season while attempting to make a tackle, Henderson was a little off-target.

“Jason just came and hit me instead of the dude,” Kennedy said. “Midgame, I didn’t say nothing. But I just looked and just shook my head. Crazy.”

Henderson, a sophomore Pennsylvanian, leads the nation with 112 tackles. No other FBS player has more than 89.

A PR coup

Rahne’s plate is generally full on Sundays, so he can’t often watch NFL games. But he was well aware of one this week.

Former ODU great Taylor Heinicke passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Washington Commanders to a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Heinicke, Washington’s backup, was playing in place of the injured Carson Wentz. Heinicke pocketed a $125,000 bonus for the victory.

Rahne said there is tremendous value in having an alumnus throwing NFL passes.

“Yeah, he’s a walking billboard,” Rahne said, adding that he always seeks out the final score when Heinicke plays. “They say ‘ODU’ about 422 times when he’s up there. That’s a pretty awesome thing, to have our name keep coming up in those. We’ve got guys in our program now that have talent to play in the NFL, so hopefully we can continue to put guys in the NFL.”

And do your homework

The Monarchs will play Georgia State at Center Parc Stadium, formerly known as Turner Field and once the home of the Atlanta Braves.

Rahne, an avid baseball fan, saw baseball games at the venue, which led him to discuss his goal of visiting every major league park.

He said he’s been to all of them but Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco and Atlanta’s newest home, Truist Park.

His journey started in 1993, when he attended the Colorado Rockies’ first home game at Mile High Stadium in his native state.

“Which is just an abysmal place to watch,” Rahne said of Mile High. “It was terrible, but it was an awesome experience, especially because I got out of school, which was sweet.”

Rahne then quickly offered a disclaimer.

“Obligatory, ‘Hey, school’s great, kids!’ " he said, laughing. “You’ve got to do that.”

