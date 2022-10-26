Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
Wisconsin DNR launches PFAS testing requirement across the state
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is launching a new requirement to track down cancer-causing forever chemicals across the state. Cities with a population of over 50,000 will be required to test their water for PFAS beginning Nov. 1. In the city of La Crosse, that testing has already begun.
fox47.com
Police Civilian Oversight Board names another Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — A little more than two weeks after naming an Independent Police Monitor — only to see the pick back out of the job 10 days ago — the city’s Police Civilian Oversight Board has made another choice for the role. The civilian board...
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
fox47.com
National figures campaign for Barnes, Johnson in waning days before election
MADISON, Wis. — The list of high-profile politicians campaigning for Wisconsin candidates in the final days before the Nov. 8 election continues to grow, with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg stumping for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes and a number of Republicans touring the state with Sen. Ron Johnson.
fox47.com
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID'd
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from firearm-related injuries, the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway.
fox47.com
Whitewater interim city manager selected to permanently fill position
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater’s interim city manager has been chosen to officially take over the position, according to the city’s common council. John Weidl, who has held the interim role since August 17, was chosen from a group of three finalists. Councilmembers decided to pick Weidl during closed-session deliberations on Wednesday.
fox47.com
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process.
fox47.com
Let's go girls! Shania Twain to play at Kohl Center in May 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Let’s go girls! Country superstar Shania Twain is bringing her talents to UW-Madison’s Kohl Center in May 2023 as part of her upcoming tour. The five-time Grammy winner will stop in Madison on May 16 in the midst of her 49-stop tour in support of her upcoming album Queen of Me, which releases on Feb. 3, 2023.
fox47.com
Man suspected of stealing wallet from hotel room as victim slept, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they say may have snuck into a hotel room and stolen a person’s wallet last month. Police detectives say someone went into an occupied room at the Super 8 Motel along the west Beltline on September 6 and stole a wallet while the person inside the room slept. The suspect then began using the victim’s credit card shortly after.
Comments / 1