ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

A teen girl is suing after a guard was convicted of having sex with the minor

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

A South Florida teen is suing the private company that runs a West Palm Beach juvenile detention center after one of the guards was convicted of having sex with her while she was in custody.

The lawsuit, filed last week in circuit court that identifies the teenager by initials only, seeks damages of at least $30,000. The lawsuit names the private company, G4S Secure Solutions , which has the contract with the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice to manage the Palm Beach Regional Juvenile Assessment Center in West Palm Beach.

The former guard, Michael Antoine Thomas, was arrested in September 2021 and in June he pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and soliciting a child for unlawful sex using a computer or device, according to court records.

Thomas, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison and was labeled a sexual offender. He is now at the South Bay Correctional Facility in Palm Beach County, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.

An attorney with an Orlando-based firm representing G4S declined comment and referred questions to the company itself. According to the defense paperwork submitted by G4S’ law firm: “The incident, which is the subject of the Complaint, was consensual.”

“First, let me say our sympathies and concern are with this young woman and her family,” said Kari Garcia, the director of public relations for Allied Universal, which now owns G4S. “The reported behavior is wholly inconsistent with our values, and is not representative of the dedicated employees who work to keep our communities safe.”

She said regarding the defense of consensual sex: “The purpose of such pleadings are to preserve legal defenses at a point in the legal process where factual circumstances are still emerging. G4S will not pursue any defense that is not supported by the facts as they become known in the course of the proceeding.”

The girl’s lawyer, Tonja Haddad Coleman, disputes that’s ever possible: “A person in custody cannot consent to sex with her guard,” she said. “And consent is not a defense to sex with a minor.”

She called the company’s consent claim “reprehensible.”

According to Haddad Coleman, the girl, then 17, had never been in trouble before. But she was arrested in July 2021 by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor battery charge after getting into a fist fight with her older brother at her home.

According to the lawsuit, Thomas was assigned as the intake employee that was responsible to photograph, search, and fingerprint juveniles dropped at the facility for processing.

But because juveniles are searched, a female guard was supposed to be on site, the lawsuit said. But there was no female guard, and no supervisor, the lawsuit said.

During processing, the teen was brought to a main sitting area where they were alone and he “told her that he knew what areas the JAC video surveillance covered and what areas were not covered,” according to the arrest report. Soon she was escorted to her holding cell. He walked a few doors away to a maintenance closet and gestured for her to walk with him.

Once inside the closet she was repeatedly “molested,” and they engaged in sex acts, according to the arrest report. After the teen was released from the center, he followed up with a text, according to the arrest report. He contacted her again in September and when she asked him why he had done that in a recorded call, he replied, “Because I had the opportunity and I took it,” according to the arrest report.

According to the lawsuit, “G4S knew or should have known that the employees assigned to the JAC controlled the freedom and liberty of the juveniles brought to JAC, were therefore vulnerable, and would be at a significant disadvantage to protect themselves from misconduct by G4S employees.”

The teen was “physically and mentally harmed and her emotional distress is ongoing,” Haddad Coleman said.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Families’ hope for Parkland killer: ‘A name on a tombstone no one visits’

With his fate sealed and his life spared, the gunman who murdered 17 people stepped into a Broward courtroom Tuesday to face the ire of those whose lives he shattered. They had no weapons, but they channeled their anguish into words. Family members of those killed and wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sought to inflict on Nikolas Cruz just a fraction of the pain they suffered ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?

One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Four candidates in high-stakes race for Fort Lauderdale District 1 commission seat

Three high-paying commission seats are up for grabs in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election, with Heather Moraitis, Ben Sorensen and Robert McKinzie leaving in the middle of their four-year terms. The election comes at a critical time as the city faces a multitude of challenges that include worsening gridlock, flooding woes, an affordable housing crisis and cries of overdevelopment amid ongoing ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut

State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inaugural Reggae Fest FL coming to Boynton Beach: ‘Palm Beach County loves reggae music’

If music acts like The Original Wailers, Kash’d Out, Fortunate Youth and The Resolvers are anywhere near your playlist, then you’ll want to check out the first-ever Reggae Fest FL. The music and culture event is expected to make its debut at the Boynton Beach Amphitheater at Centennial Park on Nov. 12, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. In addition to the live performances, there will be arts-and-crafts ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coast Guard searches for missing diver off Hollywood beach

After two days and nights of Coast Guard officials searching, a diver who went missing off Hollywood Beach Sunday has yet to be found. Vitali Kremez was last seen in a black wetsuit and scuba tank, the Coast Guard said in a Tweet. Kremez is in his 30s, the Coast Guard said. Kremez was last seen about 8 or 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Petty Officer Ryan Estrada said. The search continued through all day ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial

Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Biden calls DeSantis ‘Donald Trump incarnate’ as he campaigns in South Florida for Crist and Demings

President Joe Biden delivered a searing indictment of Republican policies on Tuesday, charging they’re a threat to Social Security and Medicare, then delivering a closing argument aimed at mobilizing Florida voters to turn out for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate candidate Val Demings. “It’s great to be with the next governor of Florida, Charlie Crist. It’s great to ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FLIFF is back with 168 films in 10 days: ‘Fort Lauderdale is a great place to be’

Remember FLIFF? Organizers of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival have gone all out to make sure it is back in the conversation, both locally and globally. One year after the Delta variant of COVID-19 kept audiences on edge and travel-leery actors and filmmakers grounded, FLIFF returns on Friday looking more like its old self. While trimmer at 10 days, the Nov. 4-13 festival ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

SMALL BITES: Learn how to make pizza & pasta, sushi & pad Thai

WHAT: Looking for classes on how to make pasta or pizza? Pad Thai or sushi? Two Palm Beach County eateries are offering lessons through February: Prezzo, an Italian trattoria with locations in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens, and Eat District Healthy Asian Bowl, also in Boca Raton. Prezzo’s pasta class is on the first Sunday of every month in the Palm Beach Gardens location, and the pizza ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 200 apartments are planned in Tamarac

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Satellite maker drops Space Coast plans for California alternative

Terran Orbital, a publicly traded satellite maker based in Boca Raton, is dropping Florida’s Space Coast as the site for a proposed factory in favor of a location in Southern California. The company’s explanation: its California location can ramp up production faster than the three years it would take to build a facility in Central Florida. “Terran Orbital’s advanced manufacturing ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

SMALL BITES: S. Florida to savor 2 culinary events this weekend — Feast of Little Italy & Taste of Recovery

Sometimes you just don’t have room for a long article, you want a little news brief instead — an amuse bouche of information, if you will. That’s why we have Small Bites, a new feature at the South Florida Sun Sentinel with tiny tidbits on the food and beverage scene. Feast of Little Italy WHAT: Right up front, we want to tell you that admission and parking are free. Yup, FREE. That alone is ...
JUPITER, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy