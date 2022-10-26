ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

More details released on President Biden's South Florida rally next week

By Anthony Man, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Democratic National Committee issued a few more details Wednesday about the get out the vote rally President Joe Biden is holding in South Florida one week before Election Day.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Miami Gardens.

People can sign up at the Democratic Party’s website, which said details about the location would be sent to those who RSVP. The signup form is at events.democrats.org/event/534855/

