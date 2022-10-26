Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Looks Forward To Seeing More Of Russell Westbrook In Bench Role
Coming into the Los Angeles Lakers’ Friday night contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the biggest news was undoubtedly that head coach Darvin Ham had decided to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench. While the Lakers’ losing streak to start the season continued, Westbrook had a relatively positive showing on the night.
Lakers Would Need To Make History To Win 2022-23 NBA Championship
With Wednesday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-4 to start this season. While overall expectations for the team were lower coming into this season, a start this bad is still something few could have predicted as they simply can’t seem to get over the hump.
Lakers News: LeBron James & ‘The Shop’ Partner With Amazon’s Thursday Night Football For Alternative Broadcast
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season poorly, still searching for their first win going into their fifth game. History is not on the Lakers’ side after the 0-4 start too. No team has ever won the NBA championship beginning the year with that record. Frustration is already...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Accepting Of Bench Role Although Admits Sacrificing Is Tough When Losing
In a move that many expected to see at some point this season, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham decided to bring point guard Russell Westbrook off the bench in Friday night’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though they were unable to get their first win of the season, Westbrook did make an impact in the game.
Magic Johnson ‘Agonizing’ Over Lakers’ 0-4 Start But Complimentary Of Job Darvin Ham Has Done
There are few moments on Twitter better than a Magic Johnson reaction tweet. Win or lose, Los Angeles Lakers fans can anticipate a tweet from Magic full of his thoughts on the team. He had been quiet early on, but he finally came alive Thursday with a pair of tweets after the Lakers’ 0-4 start.
LeBron James Posts Cryptic Instagram Caption About Being Taken For Granted Amid Lakers’ 0-4 Start
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022-23 season has gotten off to a nightmare start as after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, they currently sit at 0-4. LeBron James had one of his worst games against the Nuggets but outside of that has been his usual incredible self, even in his 20th season.
Will Smith Discusses Adversity With Team As Part Of Lakers’ ‘Genius Talk’ Series
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to turn things around amid a nightmare start to the 2022-23 season. The Lakers own the worst offense in the NBA after losing four straight games to open the new campaign. They are the only team that scores less than a point per possession. The Purple and Gold also shoot just 41.6% from the field and 22.3% from downtown, ranking 29th and 30th in both, respectively.
