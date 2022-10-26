Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in connection to Pleasant Hill ATM robbery
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested in connection to a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank ATM on Contra Costa Boulevard, according to a social media post from the Pleasant Hill Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery report on Oct. 24 in front of the ATMs at the Wells Fargo branch […]
Four Bay Area men arrested in SLO on burglary-related charges
Four people from the Bay Area, who police say were found with tools used to steal catalytic converters, were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.
susanvillestuff.com
Police Arrest Two and Recover Stuck Stolen Vehicle
Two Susanville residents were arrested Saturday evening after police officers found them near a Johnstonville Road mobile home park desperately trying to free a stolen Kia Sorrento that had gotten stuck on a rock. According to details released by the department, a resident from the area of Small Street in...
Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified. The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
AOL Corp
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating his girlfriend's murder killed himself in a Northern California jail, authorities said. Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Chia was booked...
mendofever.com
Want to Work in Mendocino County Law Enforcement? Eat Free BBQ Today and Meet Hiring Agencies
The following is a Facebook post published by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Stop by the Sheriff’s Office main office (951 Low Gap Road in Ukiah) today for a FREE BBQ hosted by the Mendocino Public Safety Foundation and Mendocino County Law Enforcement Agencies. This FREE BBQ is...
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
ksro.com
Sting Operation Arrests Seven for Buying Alcohol for Minors in Rohnert Park and Cotati
Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of buying alcohol for minors in Rohnert Park and Cotati. The suspects were arrested during an undercover operation on Tuesday. A minor who was supervised by police stood outside of liquor or convenience stores and asked adult customers to buy them alcohol. Each time, the minor said they were too young to buy booze. When the customers agreed, police swooped in and arrested them.
Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot following an altercation Friday night in Santa Rosa, according to a Facebook post by Santa Rosa Police Department. Shortly before 9 p.m., SRPD received a call about a person with a gunshot wound near Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard. Police officers arrived in the area and […]
kymkemp.com
Four Arrested After Armed Robbery, Says Ukiah Police
On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the 600 block of Talmage Rd. UPD Dispatch was notified three male suspects and one female suspect were last seen leaving the area in a red or maroon colored vehicle southbound on Highway 101. The victim of the incident was a 42-year-old male resident of Ukiah.
Catalytic converter thieves who pulled gun on victim wanted by police
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The American Canyon Police Department is looking for two men who stole a catalytic converter before leading police on a chase on Tuesday. Police released an image (above) of the two suspects and their vehicle. At about 5:40 p.m., police said an American Canyon resident who lives on Iron Horse […]
mendofever.com
UPD: Two Adults, Two Juveniles Wore Face Masks and Brandished a Shotgun While Robbing Ukiah Man
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of...
L.A. Weekly
Officer Injured in Red-Light Collision on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]
Two-Car Accident near State Farm Drive Left Rohnert Park Officer Hurt. The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m., near State Farm Drive. According to reports, an eastbound police officer attempted to make a left turn onto northbound State Farm Drive. Meanwhile, the driver of a silver Honda sedan was heading west and ran a red light at the intersection.
KTVU FOX 2
73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland's Little Saigon dentist
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned. One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August. Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the...
ksro.com
Robber Arrested After Attacking Man Near a Petaluma Chevron
A Mendocino man has been arrested for robbery in Petaluma. On Monday night outside the Chevron on East Washington Street, a man walked up to another man and punched him. Afterwards, the suspect stole the man’s cellphone and fled on foot. Police were called and they were able to find the suspect in Lucchesi Park. The victim identified the suspect, 26-year-old Tate Madson, as the robber. Madson was arrested for robbery as well as for three outstanding warrants.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Hell no I’m not putting a leash on my dog!
Leash Up: A man on Harrison walked his dog off leash. A citizen confronted him and told him that was against the law. The dog walker told the citizen “Hell No!,” he’s been walking his dog off lease for 20 years and there’s no way on gawd’s green Earth he’s starting now.
Fight involving 20 people broken up in Petaluma, BB gun recovered
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police broke up a fight in Petaluma Wednesday that involved as many as 20 people, the Petaluma Police Department reported. A 17-year-old was arrested afterwards for having a BB gun. Police were called to the intersection of 2nd Street and D Street at 5:36 p.m. for the fight. After officers responded, […]
Fairfield student found with loaded gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A student at Armijo High School was arrested on Tuesday after being found with a gun, according to the Fairfield Police Department. At 2:52 p.m., a student was brought to the campus’s school resource officer after the student threatened to physically harm another student and was suspected to be in possession […]
