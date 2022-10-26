ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

susanvillestuff.com

Police Arrest Two and Recover Stuck Stolen Vehicle

Two Susanville residents were arrested Saturday evening after police officers found them near a Johnstonville Road mobile home park desperately trying to free a stolen Kia Sorrento that had gotten stuck on a rock. According to details released by the department, a resident from the area of Small Street in...
SUSANVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified.  The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sting Operation Arrests Seven for Buying Alcohol for Minors in Rohnert Park and Cotati

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of buying alcohol for minors in Rohnert Park and Cotati. The suspects were arrested during an undercover operation on Tuesday. A minor who was supervised by police stood outside of liquor or convenience stores and asked adult customers to buy them alcohol. Each time, the minor said they were too young to buy booze. When the customers agreed, police swooped in and arrested them.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

kymkemp.com

Four Arrested After Armed Robbery, Says Ukiah Police

On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the 600 block of Talmage Rd. UPD Dispatch was notified three male suspects and one female suspect were last seen leaving the area in a red or maroon colored vehicle southbound on Highway 101. The victim of the incident was a 42-year-old male resident of Ukiah.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Robber Arrested After Attacking Man Near a Petaluma Chevron

A Mendocino man has been arrested for robbery in Petaluma. On Monday night outside the Chevron on East Washington Street, a man walked up to another man and punched him. Afterwards, the suspect stole the man’s cellphone and fled on foot. Police were called and they were able to find the suspect in Lucchesi Park. The victim identified the suspect, 26-year-old Tate Madson, as the robber. Madson was arrested for robbery as well as for three outstanding warrants.
PETALUMA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Hell no I’m not putting a leash on my dog!

Leash Up: A man on Harrison walked his dog off leash. A citizen confronted him and told him that was against the law. The dog walker told the citizen “Hell No!,” he’s been walking his dog off lease for 20 years and there’s no way on gawd’s green Earth he’s starting now.
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

Fight involving 20 people broken up in Petaluma, BB gun recovered

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police broke up a fight in Petaluma Wednesday that involved as many as 20 people, the Petaluma Police Department reported. A 17-year-old was arrested afterwards for having a BB gun. Police were called to the intersection of 2nd Street and D Street at 5:36 p.m. for the fight. After officers responded, […]
PETALUMA, CA
FOX40

Fairfield student found with loaded gun

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A student at Armijo High School was arrested on Tuesday after being found with a gun, according to the Fairfield Police Department. At 2:52 p.m., a student was brought to the campus’s school resource officer after the student threatened to physically harm another student and was suspected to be in possession […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

