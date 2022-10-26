ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin has been placed on the team’s injured reserve.

Griffin, 27, was dealing with a back injury that had lingered since training camp before he aggravated it in a Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After sitting out a week’s worth of practices, Griffin missed the Jaguars’ Week 7 loss to the New York Giants.

The Jaguars added Griffin during the 2021 offseason on a three-year, $40 million deal. He’s due to count $17.5 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap, but the team can recoup $13.5 million and carry only $4 million in dead money if Griffin is released in the offseason.

On the field, Griffin has struggled to replicate the Pro Bowl form he had with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He especially struggled against the Colts when he was picked on by quarterback Matt Ryan and gave up the game-winning touchdown.

With Griffin out of action against the Giants, fifth-year cornerback Tre Herndon started in his place.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said the team would soon add a cornerback to the active roster.

The Jaguars have not provided a timetable for Griffin’s return, but he’ll be required to miss at least four games.

