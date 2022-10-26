Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
baylorlariat.com
Student Spotlight: freshman sets runway with passion-turned-business
Charleston, S.C., freshman Morgan MacAnanny said when she saw her fellow classmates at 12-years-old starting slime businesses, she wanted to start something of her own and take it a step further. MacAnanny has had a passion for sewing since elementary school. “Before I started sewing, I was just like, I...
crbjbizwire.com
SeamonWhiteside Employee Selected as Lead Project Manager for Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022’s Landmark Project
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is proud to announce Civil Engineering Project Manager Aaron Schmitt, PE, as the lead for the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022 project. Each year, Leadership Dorchester, an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic, and social dynamics in action within Dorchester, nominates one class member to lead the initiative on a project that gives back to the community. Aaron led the Class of 2022 on their chosen project to provide a pavilion to Dorchester Heritage Center.
live5news.com
Charleston stormwater department ‘roughly half staffed’ as vacancies increase
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They’re the people responsible for cleaning out ditches and Charleston’s numerous projects to address flooding, but they are having issues filling vacancies. The city says the vacancies started to increase during the pandemic, but over the past year, the department has seen more and...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Community Resource Center Announces "Do More Christmas Toy Drive"
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — From November 1 through December 17 the Community Resource Center and Dorchester County Government will host its first "Do More Christmas Toy Drive." Over 200 collection boxes will be placed at all county government buildings for residents to drop off new unwrapped toys.
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
live5news.com
Charleston proposing major cost of living adjustments for employees in 2023 budget
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is proposing up to 13% cost-of-living increases for city employees in the 2023 budget. Firefighters in Charleston have been asking the city for a pay increase, even demonstrating at city hall, for nearly a year. John Baker with the Charleston Association of Firefighters Local 61 said they are grateful the measures are going before the Charleston City Council.
counton2.com
Funding for affordable housing development available in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations developing affordable housing can now apply for grants from Charleston County. Non-profit and for-profit organizations could receive up to $2 million as part of the Affordable Housing Gap Financing Grant Program. Funds can be put towards the development of both rental and for-sale affordable...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County resident honored in NAACP Woman of the Year Pageant
PRESS RELEASE - On October 8, 2022 the NAACP held their Annual Convention, Civil Rights Conference, Freedom Fund Celebration, and Woman of the Year Pageant. Colleton County NAACP Branch Woman of the Year contestant, Suhailah Beyah, was named first runner up. Suhailah would like to all who supported her, which...
live5news.com
SC Ports unveils master plan for Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -- South Carolina Ports held the final of three community engagement meetings Thursday at the Gaillard Center where they shared the working master plan of Union Pier with CEO Barbara Melvin, Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the design team speaking. The main principles in the master...
live5news.com
GOP chairman kicked out of Republican club over school board endorsements
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington is no longer welcome as a member of the Greater Lowcountry Republican Club. “It was quite a surprise,” Washington said. “You get something in the mail without the opportunity to talk about it or the courtesy of a call. My reaction to it is that it is crazy.”
Coastal Carolina Fair opens in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The annual Coastal Carolina Fair is underway at Exchange Park in Ladson. Most fairgoers have their eyes and stomachs on fair food for the first day. “They always have good food and it’s just a good time to spend with family. They have a little arts and crafts center where you can […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Business Owners Named to Entrepreneur’s 100 Women of Influence in 2022
NextOPP Search Founders Named to Entrepreneur’s 100 Women of Influence. Gail Tiburzi Buck and Rebecca Oppenheim Honored with Leadership Recognition for Hire One, Help One Program. Charleston, SC – Gail Tiburzi Buck and Rebecca Oppenheim, founders of leading executive search firm and Certified B Corporation, nextOPP Search, were recently...
live5news.com
City of Charleston discussing pay increases for city employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is considering raising wages for city employees in an effort to keep up with the cost of living. At Wednesday’s City of Charleston Human Resources and Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee meeting, the committee presented recommendations for a cost-of-living adjustment for city employees.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, South Carolina named by National Geographic Travel as one of the 35 Best World Destinations for 2023
National Geographic Travel has named its 35 Best World Destinations for 2023. We are so proud to announce that Charleston, South Carolina was named #5 on the list. Here is what National Geographic has said about our beautiful home:. South Carolina’s largest city addresses a grimmer aspect of its history...
SCDOT planning improvements to US-17A in Berkeley County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County. SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street […]
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
Red Cross assisting 6 after Moncks Corner fire
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family in Moncks Corner after a fire damaged their home on Moss Grove Drive. According to the American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family of six following a house fire that happened Saturday morning. Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion
In Wednesday’s night only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, the two argued over same-sex marriage, abortion, gun laws, marijuana and more. McMaster stood firm on his position against same-sex marriage. Cunningham replied: “I don’t care who you are or who you love. I don’t think it’s government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”
WLTX.com
Disbelief: South Carolina lottery winner shocked by grocery store jackpot ticket
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina's Lowcountry had a quick change of plans recently when she realized that her lottery ticket was a winner. She had just purchased the $10 ticket at Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston when she scratched it off and learned that she would soon be taking home a sizable jackpot.
Comments / 0