suburbanchicagoland.com
Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus
Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
fox32chicago.com
Federal lawsuit threatens validity of Illinois mail-in, military ballots
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A federal lawsuit may threaten the validity of potentially tens of thousands of Illinois mail-in and military ballots. The suit was brought by a downstate Republican congressman and two GOP officials. At issue is a 2015 state law that allows vote-by-mail ballots to be counted if they...
25newsnow.com
Attorney General candidate DeVore joins local GOP to oppose SAFE-T-Act
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Area Republicans expressed their opposition Thursday night to the SAFE-T-Act, approved by the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. The McLean County GOP hosted a forum at Bloomington’s Freedom Baptist Church featuring candidates including Attorney General hopeful Tom...
1470 WMBD
Tulsi Gabbard to headline Darren Bailey GOP rally in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — It seems to suggest major change is ongoing within the American body politic. A woman who once ran for President as a Democrat and then later supported a Democratic-socialist candidate for the White House, is now slated to show up in support of a top Illinois Republican candidate for Governor.
Republicans challenge Illinois law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day
Under Illinois law, ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, can legally be counted if received by Nov. 22.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
nprillinois.org
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings's unsealed divorce file shows another domestic abuse accusation
Newly released court records show the ex-wife of powerful Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings accused him last year of elbowing her in the face in the presence of their small children and harassing, intimidating and threatening her in a series of text messages during their highly contentious divorce. The accusations...
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker announces nearly $3 million in funding to support state tourism
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Nearly $3 million dollars in funding will go to support tourism across the state, announced Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday. The Governor's Office and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity say that the funds will go into the Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program.
Where Illinois governor candidates JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey stand on abortion, taxes
Governor JB Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey are plotting very different paths forward for the state, with stark contrast in their views on abortion and taxes.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago yesterday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
wcbu.org
State Week: Countdown to the election
With less than two weeks to go before the election, our panel looks at the latest poll numbers. Which way are voters leaning and how do they feel about the direction of the state? We also discuss disturbing allegations against two current Illinois lawmakers. Host Sean Crawford is joined by...
Poll: Most Illinois voters support workers’ rights
(WTVO) — A new poll showed that a majority of Illinois voters support a proposed workers’ rights amendment. This came with less than two weeks before the issue goes to the ballot. More than 53% said that they would vote yes, while about 30% said no, according to the new The Hill and Emerson College. […]
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5
Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
wcbu.org
Illinois student test scores are in. They remain far below pre-pandemic levels in reading and math.
Illinois students continue to perform far below pre-pandemic levels on state reading and math exams for a second year, test results released Thursday show, offering another sign of the ongoing toll of COVID-19 and remote learning. Students performed at roughly the same level as last year, which is well below the last round of testing before the pandemic in 2019.
wmay.com
Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations
Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race
The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time in office. Pritzker was elected in 2018 to be the state's 43rd governor. Since taking office the following January,...
Illinois Is Considering Digital Driver’s Licenses And License Plates
The move to digital driver's licenses and digital license plates hasn't happened yet here in Illinois, but a bunch of other states have already jumped on the idea and run with it. Now, Illinois is looking into the idea of going digital because of House Bill 0260, which requires the...
959theriver.com
Illinois State Police Interstate Shooting Pursuit Ends In Arrests
On October 27, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a report of an interstate shooting on I-39 northbound near Hope Township at milepost 40 in LaSalle County. With a general description of the suspected vehicle, ISP officers located the vehicle and began following it on I-39 near LaSalle at milepost 57. Around Mendota at milepost 75, a passenger in the vehicle fired multiple shots toward the ISP squad car, hitting the car. Fortunately, the ISP officer was not injured. ISP continued to follow the vehicle further north, and after briefly losing sight of it, located it again on I-39 northbound near Monroe at milepost 112. At that time, ISP Air Operations had the vehicle in sight and ISP officers on the ground initiated a pursuit, which continued into Wisconsin. ISP provided information to the Clinton Police Department in Wisconsin, enabling them to deploy stop sticks. Ultimately, the vehicle ran out of gas and the three suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody.
Watch the Sparks Fly When Wind Takes Down Power Line in Illinois
Never underestimate the wind in Illinois. Doubt me? Watch a video that shows what happened when a gust took down a power line causing a major power outage in northern Illinois early Tuesday morning. Yahoo News is the place where I first saw this wild video shared. The McHenry Police...
