Matt LaFleur addresses Aaron Rodgers' comments on mental mistakes, cutting reps

By Brandon Carwile
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” that players making too many mental mistakes may need to see their snaps reduced. Today, head coach Matt LaFleur commented on the remarks made by his starting quarterback.

“I think what he was trying to get across is, everyone needs to be on top of their game, and it starts with us as coaches, first and foremost, making sure we’re on the details,” LaFleur said Wednesday.

Rodgers, for one, hasn’t been on top of his game. He is well aware that he isn’t playing at an MVP level, which prompted him to say he may need to raise his game a tick after losing to the New York Jets and then saying he may need to break the pocket more after a third-straight loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

During that 23-21 loss to the Commanders, the Packers dropped at least five passes and committed multiple penalties, making it hard to sustain drives and score points. These simple mistakes have been a common occurrence all season, which is why Green Bay is off to its worst start under LaFleur. Obviously, not meeting expectations may lead to some tough decisions.

“I think that we have to be truthful with one another, and sometimes the truth hurts,” said LaFleur. “It’s no different than when your kids make a mistake (and) you tell them about it. I don’t think he publicly called out individuals.”

Many are wondering why Rodgers isn’t taking more of the blame for the team’s struggles. Rodgers told McAfee that he has never been on a team prone to making so many mistakes. This season, the average number of miscues per game has doubled and, in some cases, tripled compared to previous years, according to Rodgers.

LaFleur knows as well as anyone that when mistakes are a dime a dozen, executing the offense grows increasingly difficult. That is why he is of the mindset that better play around Rodgers will, in turn, elevate his game.

“Ultimately, for him to be at his best, we need the 10 other guys to be at their best.”

