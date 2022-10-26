ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 202

David Eugene
3d ago

that's too much information Perry and it doesn't really matter why would you bring that up unless you're just trying to either hurt people or get your name out there again

Nora Hoelscher
3d ago

What a terrible person! Why bring this up now. Isn’t she going through enough? Plus she’s a very proud mom. Probably wasn’t even a mother if this really even happened. I’m not buying your book now!Your horrible! After so many people have helped you and gave you tons of chances. Wow!

Nety
3d ago

Who cares?? Idiot!! If you were a real man you would keep that to yourself!! It’s so obvious that you need help if you have to go there🙄

