DC's National Arboretum is 'a hidden gem'
WASHINGTON — As leaves start to change colors, one place to take in the sight is the National Arboretum in Northeast, D.C. -- and in addition to the beauty, there are also environmental initiatives there. "We are a hidden gem," said Dr. Richard Olsen, Director of the United States...
fox5dc.com
Here's how Initiative 82 could transform DC's restaurant industry
WASHINGTON - This November will mark the second time in roughly four years that D.C. voters can decide how tipped workers get paid. Just four years ago, a similar bill passed but the D.C. Council ultimately overturned it. Initiative 82 would require D.C. employers to pay $16.10 an hour to...
NBC Washington
Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building
A new contemporary art museum opened in Washington, D.C. Saturday, housed inside a former school that Marvin Gaye attended. The Rubell Museum, at 65 I (eye) Street SW, boasts thousands of pieces from paintings to acrylics to photographs to sculptures and even a covered wagon. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined...
Arena Stage’s Molly Smith Reflects On Choice, Retirement, And Her Final Act Of Theatrical Protest
When Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith announced in June she would retire in July of 2023 after 25 years with the influential D.C. theater, shockwaves went through the Washington theater scene. But three months later, when Arena declared that Smith would direct one last show, a meditation on reproductive...
Overheard In D.C.: English Basements
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
foodcontessa.com
DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case
Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
fox5dc.com
RFK Stadium closer to being demolished; no official plans for site
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - RFK Stadium is inching closer to being demolished after D.C. filed a document to get official authorization to knock down the 61-year-old facility. The D.C. government filed a raze permit and site stabilization application for the closed stadium. This would give the District permission to demolish RFK.
fox5dc.com
DC Police hope to add more veterans to the force amid officer recruitment crisis
WASHINGTON - Recruiting police officers is a crisis facing law enforcement agencies across the nation and here in the District, so with thousands of military members in town this weekend for the Marine Corps Marathon, D.C. police are hoping those who have served our country will now come serve the nation’s capital.
beckerspayer.com
DC mayor fires official who took Elevance job, citing ethical concerns with Medicaid contracts
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has terminated one of her top officials after he publicly accepted a job at Elevance Health just days after the city awarded a Medicaid contract to an Elevance subsidiary, The Washington Post reported Oct. 26. Carefirst BCBS, which did not receive a contract with the...
46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Metro GM hopes Silver Line extension will open in time for trips to Dulles at Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON (7News) — After receiving approval to start returning more 7000 series trains this week, Metro’s general manager says his top priorities for the returning trains will be using them to open an extension of the Silver Line and to relieve overcrowding on the Red Line. However, GM...
Senior D.C. Official Fired After Possible Ethical Conflicts With Future Job Emerge
A senior official in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration has been fired and could face an ethics investigation after he failed to recuse himself from matters related to a large city contract that involved a health insurance company he had accepted a job with. Bryan Hum, the interim director of...
WUSA
DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions
WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
WTOP
Silver Social opens outside of Nats Park
A rooftop bar and restaurant with a ballpark view is now open in Navy Yard, and it is on top of the first Silver Diner to open in D.C. Silver Social officially opened Oct. 26 at 1250 Half St., SE. The 50-seat, 1,700-square-foot outdoor terrace is heated for this time of year.
Hoya
DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8
The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot on DC Metro train; Green Line service delayed
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 15-year-old male was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station Friday. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
D.C. Revamps Vision Zero Effort
The D.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is renewing its Vision Zero program with a reimagined plan for eliminating all traffic deaths in the city and a new website. The update includes information on the status of the plan since its initial implementation in 2015 and data on factors...
grocerydive.com
Shipt sued by DC, Minnesota attorneys general over worker classification
Shipt is facing separate lawsuits from the attorneys general for Minnesota and Washington, D.C., alleging the company misclassified its workers as independent contractors and violated several worker protections. Both lawsuits claim the Target-owned delivery company’s classification of its workers as independent contractors stems from a desire to avoid labor costs....
