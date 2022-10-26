ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

DC's National Arboretum is 'a hidden gem'

WASHINGTON — As leaves start to change colors, one place to take in the sight is the National Arboretum in Northeast, D.C. -- and in addition to the beauty, there are also environmental initiatives there. "We are a hidden gem," said Dr. Richard Olsen, Director of the United States...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Here's how Initiative 82 could transform DC's restaurant industry

WASHINGTON - This November will mark the second time in roughly four years that D.C. voters can decide how tipped workers get paid. Just four years ago, a similar bill passed but the D.C. Council ultimately overturned it. Initiative 82 would require D.C. employers to pay $16.10 an hour to...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building

A new contemporary art museum opened in Washington, D.C. Saturday, housed inside a former school that Marvin Gaye attended. The Rubell Museum, at 65 I (eye) Street SW, boasts thousands of pieces from paintings to acrylics to photographs to sculptures and even a covered wagon. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: English Basements

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
foodcontessa.com

DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case

Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

RFK Stadium closer to being demolished; no official plans for site

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - RFK Stadium is inching closer to being demolished after D.C. filed a document to get official authorization to knock down the 61-year-old facility. The D.C. government filed a raze permit and site stabilization application for the closed stadium. This would give the District permission to demolish RFK.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions

WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Silver Social opens outside of Nats Park

A rooftop bar and restaurant with a ballpark view is now open in Navy Yard, and it is on top of the first Silver Diner to open in D.C. Silver Social officially opened Oct. 26 at 1250 Half St., SE. The 50-seat, 1,700-square-foot outdoor terrace is heated for this time of year.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8

The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Vanilla Beane, D.C.'s 'Hat Lady,' Dies At 103

Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

15-year-old shot on DC Metro train; Green Line service delayed

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 15-year-old male was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station Friday. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Revamps Vision Zero Effort

The D.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is renewing its Vision Zero program with a reimagined plan for eliminating all traffic deaths in the city and a new website. The update includes information on the status of the plan since its initial implementation in 2015 and data on factors...
WASHINGTON, DC
grocerydive.com

Shipt sued by DC, Minnesota attorneys general over worker classification

Shipt is facing separate lawsuits from the attorneys general for Minnesota and Washington, D.C., alleging the company misclassified its workers as independent contractors and violated several worker protections. Both lawsuits claim the Target-owned delivery company’s classification of its workers as independent contractors stems from a desire to avoid labor costs....
MINNESOTA STATE
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

