Berkeley County, SC

live5news.com

4 Charleston Co. schools awarded library grants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Charleston County schools were awarded grants through a program that provides funding to schools to improve their library collections, the district said. Springfield Elementary School, Pepperhill Elementary School, Burke High School and R.B. Stall High School each received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

State health officials expanding food access map to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to meet with the city of Charleston this week to discuss expanding its food access map to the Lowcountry. Environmental Justice Coordinator Keisha Long says Clemson University developed the food access map and it’s a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

McMaster requests disaster declaration as Ian costs reach $25M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor requested a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday to help residents in several Lowcountry counties affected by Hurricane Ian. Gov. Henry McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assessments...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

EPA, local officials discuss impact of electric school buses on SC school districts

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry school districts received grants as part of the Environments Protection Agency’s Clean Electric School Bus Program. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) and State Superintendent Molly Spearman was joined by Orangeburg County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster and representatives from the EPA to discuss the impacts of those grants on Tuesday.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Polling places working to keep voters safe amid national concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around the country, voting centers are on high alert for threats to elections. Just one week before election day, local officials are preparing to make sure voters can cast their vote safely and securely. “With the security concerns that we always have with any election, we’re...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Volunteers needed for clean-up event along downtown bus route

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two organizations are partnering to put on a first-of-its-kind clean-up event along King Street, and officials say they are looking for volunteers to make the clean-up possible. Saturday, CARTA and Keep Charleston Beautiful are encouraging the community to come out and join them in their clean-up...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston waterkeeper shares 2022 water quality test results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Every week during the summer, the Charleston Waterkeeper tests water samples throughout the Lowcountry and reports bacteria levels so people can plan their activities around where it is safe to swim and enjoy nature. Testing goes from May to October to not only report water safety...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry program encourages young people to rise above violence

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Several dozen people gathered on Tuesday to discuss a new program designed to help curb violence among young people. Charleston County Youth Advocacy Program identifies how this kind of violence occurs and how to prevent it from happening again. “It hurts,” Charleston County Youth Advocacy...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Local bar gives back to young women in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big John’s Tavern is paying homage to its past unique ceiling decorations by donating to Florence Crittenton Programs, an organization that provides services to women in need. In 2020, Christopher Houston and his three partners purchased and restored Big John’s Tavern. As a customer...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Veterans Day Parade to honor those who've served Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The annual Veterans Day Parade will pay tribute to Lowcountry veterans on Sunday afternoon. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will host the event for the 22nd year to honor and thank Lowcountry veterans of every generation who have served the nation during times of peace and war.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Rivers Ave. back open after reported gas leak, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says Rivers Avenue is back open after a gas leak shut down a portion of it Tuesday evening. Dominion Energy Spokesperson Paul Fischer says a third-party contractor was working in the area when they accidentally damaged a natural gas line around 4:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Ballot questions posed to SC voters about amending state constitution — here’s why

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - During the Great Recession in 2008, South Carolina emptied out its reserves, and lawmakers had to make midyear budget cuts to keep the state running. If that happen again, members of the legislature say they want South Carolina to be better equipped to stave off those hits, and they are now asking voters to give them the ability to do that.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Gas leak closes Rivers Ave. in North Charleston, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a gas leak has shut down several lanes of traffic on Rivers Avenue. All lanes on Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street are shut down. Police say Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

DD2 implementing clear bag policy for sporting events

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is implementing a clear bag policy for sporting events beginning Tuesday. The new policy also limits the size and type of bags that are allowed into the district’s athletic events. The new policy limits bags to clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

MUSC breaks down pediatric respiratory disease hospitalizations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported the first pediatric flu death of the season in the midlands. In the Lowcountry, MUSC leaders say a variety of respiratory diseases, including RSV, the flu and COVID, are sending droves of children to the hospital. Dr....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

