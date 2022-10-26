Read full article on original website
4 Charleston Co. schools awarded library grants
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Charleston County schools were awarded grants through a program that provides funding to schools to improve their library collections, the district said. Springfield Elementary School, Pepperhill Elementary School, Burke High School and R.B. Stall High School each received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush...
Workforce housing project breaks ground on east side of Charleston peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will need over 16,000 housing units by 2030, according to its comprehensive plan. Wednesday, the city is making one step toward closing that gap by breaking ground on a new workforce housing project coming to the East side of the Peninsula. The...
State health officials expanding food access map to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to meet with the city of Charleston this week to discuss expanding its food access map to the Lowcountry. Environmental Justice Coordinator Keisha Long says Clemson University developed the food access map and it’s a...
McMaster requests disaster declaration as Ian costs reach $25M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor requested a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday to help residents in several Lowcountry counties affected by Hurricane Ian. Gov. Henry McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assessments...
EPA, local officials discuss impact of electric school buses on SC school districts
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry school districts received grants as part of the Environments Protection Agency’s Clean Electric School Bus Program. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) and State Superintendent Molly Spearman was joined by Orangeburg County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster and representatives from the EPA to discuss the impacts of those grants on Tuesday.
Polling places working to keep voters safe amid national concerns
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around the country, voting centers are on high alert for threats to elections. Just one week before election day, local officials are preparing to make sure voters can cast their vote safely and securely. “With the security concerns that we always have with any election, we’re...
Volunteers needed for clean-up event along downtown bus route
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two organizations are partnering to put on a first-of-its-kind clean-up event along King Street, and officials say they are looking for volunteers to make the clean-up possible. Saturday, CARTA and Keep Charleston Beautiful are encouraging the community to come out and join them in their clean-up...
Charleston waterkeeper shares 2022 water quality test results
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Every week during the summer, the Charleston Waterkeeper tests water samples throughout the Lowcountry and reports bacteria levels so people can plan their activities around where it is safe to swim and enjoy nature. Testing goes from May to October to not only report water safety...
Lowcountry program encourages young people to rise above violence
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Several dozen people gathered on Tuesday to discuss a new program designed to help curb violence among young people. Charleston County Youth Advocacy Program identifies how this kind of violence occurs and how to prevent it from happening again. “It hurts,” Charleston County Youth Advocacy...
Local bar gives back to young women in need
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big John’s Tavern is paying homage to its past unique ceiling decorations by donating to Florence Crittenton Programs, an organization that provides services to women in need. In 2020, Christopher Houston and his three partners purchased and restored Big John’s Tavern. As a customer...
Charleston Veterans Day Parade to honor those who've served Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The annual Veterans Day Parade will pay tribute to Lowcountry veterans on Sunday afternoon. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will host the event for the 22nd year to honor and thank Lowcountry veterans of every generation who have served the nation during times of peace and war.
Rivers Ave. back open after reported gas leak, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says Rivers Avenue is back open after a gas leak shut down a portion of it Tuesday evening. Dominion Energy Spokesperson Paul Fischer says a third-party contractor was working in the area when they accidentally damaged a natural gas line around 4:30 p.m.
Mayor: 2 illegal stop signs cause confusion, controversy in James Island neighborhood
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two fake stop signs have been found in one James Island neighborhood, which the mayor says has caused confusion and controversy between town officials and locals. A neighbor’s security camera captured the Town of James Island’s public works department removing the illegal stop signs from...
Ballot questions posed to SC voters about amending state constitution — here’s why
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - During the Great Recession in 2008, South Carolina emptied out its reserves, and lawmakers had to make midyear budget cuts to keep the state running. If that happen again, members of the legislature say they want South Carolina to be better equipped to stave off those hits, and they are now asking voters to give them the ability to do that.
MUSC research program to increase lung cancer screenings, analyze genetic risk markers in Black population
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With Lung Cancer Awareness Month beginning Tuesday, a local hospital is sharing an update on their project that’s expanding screenings in ethnically diverse communities. The Medical University of South Carolina said they not only want to increase screening availability but make sure their sample populations...
Gas leak closes Rivers Ave. in North Charleston, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a gas leak has shut down several lanes of traffic on Rivers Avenue. All lanes on Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street are shut down. Police say Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
DD2 implementing clear bag policy for sporting events
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is implementing a clear bag policy for sporting events beginning Tuesday. The new policy also limits the size and type of bags that are allowed into the district’s athletic events. The new policy limits bags to clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags...
MUSC breaks down pediatric respiratory disease hospitalizations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported the first pediatric flu death of the season in the midlands. In the Lowcountry, MUSC leaders say a variety of respiratory diseases, including RSV, the flu and COVID, are sending droves of children to the hospital. Dr....
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
