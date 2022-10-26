ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Visit the Tri-State's haunted past with American Legacy Tours

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Leading up to Halloween, you can learn about the ghoulish history of the Tri-State. American Legacy Tours takes brave souls on a trip back in time to learn about the dark history of local neighborhoods. Ghost tour guide Miranda McGee joined Local 12's Jen Dalton in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Museum Center extends hours for a night with dinosaurs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You could spend an evening with dinosaurs at the Cincinnati Museum Center. The museum is extending its hours for the Dinosaurs of Antarctica exhibit and the Omnimax film Friday. The film is scheduled to play at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local organization helps find work for people with special needs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Creating meaningful work for people with special needs -- that's the mission of Genesis at Work. The group was started by a father who was inspired by his own son. Genesis at Work founder Bryan Holland and Jim Frey of Pella Windows joined Local 12's Sheila Gray...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Creativity Center opens for all ages to explore art and ideas

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The brand-new Creativity Center opens over the weekend at the Contemporary Arts Center downtown. This learning space is all about creativity and exploration of art and ideas, and the best part is, it's free and fun for all ages. "It's a great way to kind of step...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The Rusty Griswolds hosting cancer benefit concert

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Rusty Griswolds are asking you to think pink. And you can rock out with the band at a Pink Party next weekend. Steve Frisch from the Rusty Griswolds and Jeanette Altenau from TriHealth spoke with Local 12's Bob Herzog about the concert benefit for cancer research.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Colerain High School football team involved in I-75NB crash

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Eight people were injured in a crash on I-75 just north of Cincinnati Dayton Road. The bus was carrying the Colerain High School football team on the way to Mason for Friday's playoff game. The Ohio Highway Patrol says that the crash involved three school...
COLERAIN, OH
WKRC

Little Miami Schools boosts security following anonymous threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local school district is responding to an anonymous threat. Little Miami Schools sent out a press release stating that, due to the threat, there will be enhanced police presence on campuses Friday. The district states, while schools will be open Friday, it will respect...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Man arrested in connection with OTR shooting

A man arrested in connection with a shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left another man hospitalized pleaded not guilty on Friday. Police arrested 29-year-old Johntel Cooper on Thursday. He's charged with felonious assault in a shooting that happened on Oct. 11. Police say the victim of the shooting identified him in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

'At The Movies' at 7 Hills Church

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Experience your favorite films in a bold new way at 7 Hills Church. "At the Movies" kicks off Sunday, Oct. 30, until Sunday, Nov. 20, at all 7 Hills Church locations. This special series will use God's word to illustrate popular blockbuster films. Not to mention, there...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man critically injured in Taylor Mill crash dies

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WKRC) - A man who was involved in a crash in Taylor Mill has died from his injuries. The crash happened Tuesday on Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court just after 6 a.m. 50-year-old Joshua Smith was thrown from his motorcycle, and had to be flown to the...
TAYLOR MILL, KY

