Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WKRC
Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
WKRC
Local park opens universally accessible playground for children with disabilities
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A new state-of-the-art playground officially opened Thursday evening in Wyoming. The Crescent Park Universally Accessible Playground is on Crescent Avenue. It is the result of a project initiated by parents who have children with disabilities. The playground is for all, but is especially accessible to kids...
WKRC
Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
WKRC
Visit the Tri-State's haunted past with American Legacy Tours
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Leading up to Halloween, you can learn about the ghoulish history of the Tri-State. American Legacy Tours takes brave souls on a trip back in time to learn about the dark history of local neighborhoods. Ghost tour guide Miranda McGee joined Local 12's Jen Dalton in the...
WKRC
Cincinnati Museum Center extends hours for a night with dinosaurs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You could spend an evening with dinosaurs at the Cincinnati Museum Center. The museum is extending its hours for the Dinosaurs of Antarctica exhibit and the Omnimax film Friday. The film is scheduled to play at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10...
WKRC
Butler County fire departments put new levy on ballot, desperate need for new equipment
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County voters may see a handful of levies on the ballot, including some new ones that are critical for some of the volunteer fire departments to continue. Reily Township and Madison Township fire departments are both putting a new levy on the ballot. Both...
WKRC
Local organization helps find work for people with special needs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Creating meaningful work for people with special needs -- that's the mission of Genesis at Work. The group was started by a father who was inspired by his own son. Genesis at Work founder Bryan Holland and Jim Frey of Pella Windows joined Local 12's Sheila Gray...
WKRC
New Creativity Center opens for all ages to explore art and ideas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The brand-new Creativity Center opens over the weekend at the Contemporary Arts Center downtown. This learning space is all about creativity and exploration of art and ideas, and the best part is, it's free and fun for all ages. "It's a great way to kind of step...
WKRC
The Rusty Griswolds hosting cancer benefit concert
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Rusty Griswolds are asking you to think pink. And you can rock out with the band at a Pink Party next weekend. Steve Frisch from the Rusty Griswolds and Jeanette Altenau from TriHealth spoke with Local 12's Bob Herzog about the concert benefit for cancer research.
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares devilishly delicious recipes for Halloween
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can't have a Halloween Party without some good food. Chef Aaron from Kroger shared some some devilishly delicious recipes with Local 12's Sheila Gray.
WKRC
3 Miami University students turn themselves in after Jewish structure is vandalized
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say three Miami University students turned themselves in to face charges of vandalism against a campus Jewish organization. Kevin Ladriere, Eli Lauger, and Santiago Arenas were accused of tearing down a sukkah in front of the Hillel Building. A sukkah is a temporary structure that...
WKRC
Colerain High School football team involved in I-75NB crash
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Eight people were injured in a crash on I-75 just north of Cincinnati Dayton Road. The bus was carrying the Colerain High School football team on the way to Mason for Friday's playoff game. The Ohio Highway Patrol says that the crash involved three school...
WKRC
Little Miami Schools boosts security following anonymous threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local school district is responding to an anonymous threat. Little Miami Schools sent out a press release stating that, due to the threat, there will be enhanced police presence on campuses Friday. The district states, while schools will be open Friday, it will respect...
WKRC
Man arrested in connection with OTR shooting
A man arrested in connection with a shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left another man hospitalized pleaded not guilty on Friday. Police arrested 29-year-old Johntel Cooper on Thursday. He's charged with felonious assault in a shooting that happened on Oct. 11. Police say the victim of the shooting identified him in...
WKRC
Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
WKRC
'At The Movies' at 7 Hills Church
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Experience your favorite films in a bold new way at 7 Hills Church. "At the Movies" kicks off Sunday, Oct. 30, until Sunday, Nov. 20, at all 7 Hills Church locations. This special series will use God's word to illustrate popular blockbuster films. Not to mention, there...
WKRC
Food banks hit hard by inflation, ask for financial donations to make dollars go further
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Food pantries depend on generosity to help feed families in our area, but the rising cost of food has many of them struggling to make ends meet. Judy Niece and her husband have been coming to the Freestore Foodbank’s Liberty Street Market for about five years.
WKRC
Man critically injured in Taylor Mill crash dies
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WKRC) - A man who was involved in a crash in Taylor Mill has died from his injuries. The crash happened Tuesday on Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court just after 6 a.m. 50-year-old Joshua Smith was thrown from his motorcycle, and had to be flown to the...
WKRC
Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving pie fundraiser includes bourbon this year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Meals on Wheels need your help to feed thousands of seniors in Greater Cincinnati. The nonprofit's biggest fundraiser, Bust a Crust, is underway now, and this time, you can buy pie and bourbon. Your purchase helps serve the one million meals that Meals on Wheels provide to...
WKRC
Mini "Oscar" statuette with Hollywood history discovered at local thrift store
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Through the years, the garage at Betty's Treasures in Covington has seen its share of odds and ends, but every once in a while, there is a box of buried treasures waiting to be discovered. "It kind of sat around,” said Executive Director of Be Concerned...
Comments / 0