ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Nick Grad & Gina Balian Expand FX Roles With New Entertainment President Titles

By Peter White and Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRqJ4_0inff44B00

FX Presidents of Original Programming Nick Grad and Gina Balian have received title bumps and expanded responsibilities in the wake of Eric Schrier’s departure to become president of Disney Television Studios & Business Operations, Disney General Entertainment.

As expected, Grad, a 20-year FX veteran, and Balian, a 10-year FX veteran, will add responsibilities previously held by Schrier who served as President of FX Entertainment before his promotion five months ago. Balian and Grad, who previously reported to Schrier, now will hold the title of President, FX Entertainment and will report to John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Content and FX Productions.

In addition to their existing oversight of all development and current series, Balian and Grad will take on oversight of Casting, Production and Business Affairs for FX Content and FX Productions. Reporting to Balian and Grad are Kate Lambert, EVP of Development, Jonathan Frank, EVP of Current Series, Michael Katcher, EVP of Casting, and Kelly Cline, EVP of Business Affairs.

With the shift of title for Balian and Grad, their previous roles of President of Original Programming has been eliminated.

Balian and Grad developed a combined roster of praised shows including The Americans, American Crime Story and American Horror Story, Archer, Atlanta, The Old Man, The Bear, Better Things, Dave, Fargo, Feud, Fosse/Verdon, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mrs. America, Mayans M.C., Nip/Tuck, The Old Man, Reservation Dogs, Snowfall, Sons of Anarchy, Under The Banner of Heaven, What We Do in the Shadows and Welcome to Wrexham.

Some upcoming high-profile shows under their development aegis include the limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble , the drama series Kindred , the limited series Class of ’09, the limited series Justified: City Primeval , the fifth installment of Fargo , the limited series Shōgun .

“Gina and Nick are two of the most talented, respected and trusted creative executives in the business, and their track record for identifying and developing acclaimed, award-winning hit shows is undeniable,” said Landgraf. “They have played an integral role in the success and growth of FX, building an outstanding team, and it gives me great comfort knowing they, with a combined 30 years of experience at FX, will continue to be anchors of creative stability, fearless risk taking and excellence for the FX brand moving forward.”

Balian joined FX in 2012 to create a new limited series unit and in 2016 was promoted to the post of EVP of Development for FX Networks and FX Productions. Previous to FX, Balian was SVP of Drama Development for HBO, where she oversaw development of Game of Thrones.

“FX is a special place,” Balian said. “The care, dedication and passion of how all of my colleagues do their jobs is inspiring. As for John and Nick, I couldn’t ask for two smarter, professional and kinder partners and I’m very excited about this opportunity. We’re only as good as the team around us and, fortunately for us, we have an incredible team.”

Grad joined FX in 2002 as VP of Development, was upped to SVP in 2004 and a year later was named EVP of Original Programming and Development. In 2013, Grad was promoted to the post of President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. Prior to FX, he was at Columbia TriStar from 1995-2002, where he rose to VP of Comedy Development.

“The beauty of FX is the desire of everyone to aspire to the highest standard of quality, and that has not changed in the 20 years I’ve been here,” Grad said. “It starts at the top with John, and Gina is equally committed in her pursuit of excellence. We will continue to put our creative partners first and do everything we can to support their vision, which is a hallmark of the FX brand.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Yaya DaCosta Set As Cut-Throat Prosecutor In Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med, Our Kind of People) has joined the Season 2 cast of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer in a recurring role. DaCosta will portray Andrea Freemann, a cut-throat prosecutor and Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) undefeated courtroom rival, who is also a friend of his ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell). Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie and Lorna...
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
Deadline

NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’ Extends Options On Cast Led By Jesse L. Martin

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is keeping drama pilot The Irrational in contention a little longer. The network and producing studio Universal Television have extended the options on the cast, headlined by Jesse L. Martin. As Deadline reported last month, the actor options on the show were up in late October. I hear they have now been extended through the end of December. In a promising sign, NBC last month commissioned a mini-room to produce a couple of backup scripts to go with the well received pilot but the network clearly is not ready yet to make a series pickup decision on the...
Deadline

Will Kemp Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media

EXCLUSIVE: Will Kemp (The Christmas Waltz, Spinning Out) has signed a multi-picture overall deal, including exclusivity on holiday movies, with Hallmark Media. As part of the agreement, Kemp will also develop and produce new projects for Hallmark. He will next star in the original movie Jolly Good Christmas, premiering Saturday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. “Will Kemp brings great versatility to each and every role and we’re excited to expand our partnership with him to develop new programming,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We can’t wait for viewers to see will in ‘Jolly Good Christmas,’...
Deadline

Siegfried & Roy Limited Series Based On Podcast In Works At Apple From John Hoffman & Imagine Television

Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman is taking on Siegfried and Roy for his next project. Apple TV+ is developing a limited series about the Las Vegas showman-magicians, based on the Apple original podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy. Written and exec produced by Hoffman, it comes from Imagine Television. As revealed by Deadline last year, the tech giant landed the audio project, which comes from At Will Media, as one of its first original podcasts. It debuted earlier this year. The hourlong series will be told from various perspectives and tell the story of the pair who push the concept of illusion...
Deadline

Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives

 New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone. Musk had to close his deal by Friday or face a court battle over the delay. What happens next should be fascinating. Musk has vowed to trim thousands of jobs, and his management style requires on-site attendance and long hours,...
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Deadline

Trevor Noah’s Comments On ‘Backlash’ Against New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Draw Ire Of Ex-Tory Minister Sajid Javid

Trevor Noah’s days as host of The Daily Show are coming to an end but he still knows how to cause a stir. Earlier this week, The Daily Show’s Twitter posted a video in which Noah claimed there had been a “backlash” against new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who became the UK’s first leader of Asian descent and Hindu faith earlier this week. This led to former Tory Chancellor and Health Secretary Sajid Javid reposting the video and writing: “Simply wrong. A narrative catered to his audience, at a cost of being completely detached from reality. Britain is the most successful multiracial democracy on earth...
Deadline

Charlamagne Tha God Boards Doc Short ‘In The Bubble With Jaime’ As EP; Danny Trejo Joins ‘Pug’; Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Sets Ken Jacobson As Executive Director; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey has boarded the documentary short In the Bubble with Jaime as an executive producer, ahead of its weekend premiere at the Montclair Film Festival. In the Bubble examines Jaime Harrison’s 2020 Senate run against Lindsey Graham. Harrison, an African American Democrat from Orangeburg, South Carolina, raised more money during his campaign than any Senate candidate ever has. And in doing so, he has attracted a nationwide audience to the South Carolina race. Pic features never-before-seen footage of Harrison and his campaign team during the crux of the race and explores the challenges that...
Deadline

Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71

Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches  Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Danny Huston Reteams With Kevin Costner For Western Saga ‘Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: After starring opposite Kevin Costner on the first two season of Yellowstone, Danny Huston is boarding the multihyphenate’s Western epic Horizon, which is currently shooting in Utah. Huston plays Dan Jenkins on Yellowstone. Other Horizon castmembers who’ve worked with Costner before are Jena Malone and Will Patton. Along with Huston, the Horizon cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers and Owen Crow Shoe. ...
UTAH STATE
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
Deadline

Howie Mandel Asks What’s The Big Deal About Meghan Markle Comments On His Old TV Show

Meghan Markle claims she felt like a bimbo when she was a case girl on the game show Deal or No Deal. Former show host Howie Mandel doesn’t mind her comments. He’s speaking out in the wake of Marklegate, saying the Duchess of Sussex was only expressing how it made her feel. “I’ve never really heard anybody complain and I don’t think Meghan is complaining,” Mandel said to Us Weekly. “I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn’t fulfilling for her. So I don’t know why there is a big hoopla, except I have to say that me...
Deadline

BET Taps Simone Oliver As Senior Vice President Of Digital Content; Jason Odom Also Joins In Senior Role

BET said Friday that Simone Oliver has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Digital Content, and Jason Odom has joined as Senior Vice President of Digital Operations. Both will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Kimberly Paige and will help grow the network’s digital imprint. Oliver will lead content across BET’s digital platforms including BET.com and the company’s social channels, as well as oversee the BET Editorial, Video, Branded Solutions, Digital Creative and Social teams. She will be responsible for honing BET’s voice across platforms to drive growth and consumer engagement as well as ensuring BET delivers premium content...
Deadline

Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
Deadline

D.H. Peligro Dies: Drummer For Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Was 63

Drummer D.H. Peligro (real name: Darren Henley) died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday. Police reported that he died from a trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Peligro joined The Dead Kennedys in February 1981 and appeared on the EP In God We Trust, released in December 1981. He would also record on the studio albums Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist, and Bedtime for Democracy. He also appeared on the singles/rarities collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death. Guitarist East Bay Ray, who performed with Peligro, posted on Facebook following the death. “I am heartbroken. D.H. Peligro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Sundance Institute Names 2022 Episodic Lab Fellows

The Sundance Institute has set the eight Fellows and projects for its 2022 Episodic Program, which will further the development of four live-action dramas, two live-action comedies, one adult animated comedy and one adult animated sci-fi thriller. The participants are Britt Adams (Onyx), Gianmarco Giacomelli (To Kill a Pope), Naomi Ko (The 20-Year Curse), Ricardo Pérez González (Orlando), Samantha Clay (The Growth), Stephanie Adams-Santos (Sad Girl), Sylvia Batey Alcalá (Blue Neptune) and Tea Ho (Oriental Town).  Sundance’s six-day program brings together writers in the early stages of their career with original series IP that has not yet been produced, allowing them...
MINNESOTA STATE
Deadline

Peacock Drops Teaser Trailer For ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Limited Series

The teaser trailer for The Bast Man: The Final Chapters dropped during the Urbanworld Film Festival, the same event where the film originally premiered in 1999. The Peacock limited series will premiere all eight episodes December 22. Watch the trailer in the video posted above. Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.   Cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters include Morris Chestnut,...
Deadline

Michaela Watkins & Dan Bakkedahl To Headline ‘Dinner With The Parents’ Freevee Comedy Series

Michaela Watkins (Casual, The Dropout) and Veep alum Dan Bakkedahl will lead the cast of Amazon Freevee’s series Dinner with the Parents, a remake of the long-running British comedy Friday Night Dinner, which is being produced by CBS Studios and Big Talk. In the single-camera Dinner with the Parents, which has a straight-to-series order, two brothers in their 20s go to their mom (Watkins) and dad’s (Bakkedahl) for dinner each week and somehow get through it without actually, physically, dying of embarrassment. Bakkedahl plays the dad, Harvey Langer, a “dad joke” in human form. He a suburban dentist trying to fend off...
Deadline

Deadline

137K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy