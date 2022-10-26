Nick Grad & Gina Balian Expand FX Roles With New Entertainment President Titles

FX Presidents of Original Programming Nick Grad and Gina Balian have received title bumps and expanded responsibilities in the wake of Eric Schrier’s departure to become president of Disney Television Studios & Business Operations, Disney General Entertainment.

As expected, Grad, a 20-year FX veteran, and Balian, a 10-year FX veteran, will add responsibilities previously held by Schrier who served as President of FX Entertainment before his promotion five months ago. Balian and Grad, who previously reported to Schrier, now will hold the title of President, FX Entertainment and will report to John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Content and FX Productions.

In addition to their existing oversight of all development and current series, Balian and Grad will take on oversight of Casting, Production and Business Affairs for FX Content and FX Productions. Reporting to Balian and Grad are Kate Lambert, EVP of Development, Jonathan Frank, EVP of Current Series, Michael Katcher, EVP of Casting, and Kelly Cline, EVP of Business Affairs.

With the shift of title for Balian and Grad, their previous roles of President of Original Programming has been eliminated.

Balian and Grad developed a combined roster of praised shows including The Americans, American Crime Story and American Horror Story, Archer, Atlanta, The Old Man, The Bear, Better Things, Dave, Fargo, Feud, Fosse/Verdon, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mrs. America, Mayans M.C., Nip/Tuck, The Old Man, Reservation Dogs, Snowfall, Sons of Anarchy, Under The Banner of Heaven, What We Do in the Shadows and Welcome to Wrexham.

Some upcoming high-profile shows under their development aegis include the limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble , the drama series Kindred , the limited series Class of ’09, the limited series Justified: City Primeval , the fifth installment of Fargo , the limited series Shōgun .

“Gina and Nick are two of the most talented, respected and trusted creative executives in the business, and their track record for identifying and developing acclaimed, award-winning hit shows is undeniable,” said Landgraf. “They have played an integral role in the success and growth of FX, building an outstanding team, and it gives me great comfort knowing they, with a combined 30 years of experience at FX, will continue to be anchors of creative stability, fearless risk taking and excellence for the FX brand moving forward.”

Balian joined FX in 2012 to create a new limited series unit and in 2016 was promoted to the post of EVP of Development for FX Networks and FX Productions. Previous to FX, Balian was SVP of Drama Development for HBO, where she oversaw development of Game of Thrones.

“FX is a special place,” Balian said. “The care, dedication and passion of how all of my colleagues do their jobs is inspiring. As for John and Nick, I couldn’t ask for two smarter, professional and kinder partners and I’m very excited about this opportunity. We’re only as good as the team around us and, fortunately for us, we have an incredible team.”

Grad joined FX in 2002 as VP of Development, was upped to SVP in 2004 and a year later was named EVP of Original Programming and Development. In 2013, Grad was promoted to the post of President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. Prior to FX, he was at Columbia TriStar from 1995-2002, where he rose to VP of Comedy Development.

“The beauty of FX is the desire of everyone to aspire to the highest standard of quality, and that has not changed in the 20 years I’ve been here,” Grad said. “It starts at the top with John, and Gina is equally committed in her pursuit of excellence. We will continue to put our creative partners first and do everything we can to support their vision, which is a hallmark of the FX brand.”