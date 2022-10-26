ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Feud: Capote’s Women’: Newcomer Ella Beatty Joins Ryan Murphy’s FX Series In Key Role

By Denise Petski
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Ella Beatty has been tapped for a key role in Feud: Capote’s Women , the second installment of FX ’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Plan B.

An adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era , the miniseries is set in the 1970s and ends with Truman Capote’s death in 1984. It chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his “swans” — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short story called “La Côte Basque 1965” in Esquire in 1975. The piece was intended to be a chapter in Capote’s infamous unfinished novel Answered Prayers , his follow-up to the blockbuster In Cold Blood.

According to sources, Beatty will play Kerry O’Shea, the daughter of John O’Shea, Truman’s longtime lover. Truman later changes Kerry’s name to Kate. Estranged from both her parents, Kate is taken under Truman’s wing as his protégée, who introduces her to both the exhilaration of fashion, modeling, art and literature, as well as the heartbreak of watching another parental figure fall into a decline.

Beatty joins Tom Hollander who stars as Capote, Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny in the cast.

Two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant is set to direct all eight episodes, with Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated Jon Robin Baitz writing all episodes and serving as showrunner.

Baitz, Van Sant and Watts are executive producing Feud: Capote’s Women alongside Murphy, Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear and Alexis Martin Woodall — who all executive produced/produced Season 1, titled Feud: Bette and Joan. 20th Television is the studio, producing with Plan B Entertainment and Ryan Murphy Productions.

Beatty is a 2022 graduate of The Juilliard School, and Feud marks her television acting debut. She is repped by Entertainment 360 and CAA.

