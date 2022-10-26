ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Test drive a school bus, with no commitment

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns County School District wants you to try driving a school bus with no commitment.

There’s a test drive event happening at First Coast Technical College’s Public Safety Campus (3640 Gaines Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32084) on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. No appointment is necessary.

The district’s goal is to hire more than 50 drivers. Right now, the district has 260, drivers but it is authorized to have 315 total. The pay ranges from $16.65 to $25.21 per hour, depending on experience. There is also a sign-on bonus, as well as paid training.

To find out more, you can call 904-547-8814 or visit www.stjohns.k12.fl.us.

“Once they get there, what keeps them here is this,” said Al Pantano, director for transportation at the St. Johns County School District, as he pointed to his heart. “[It’s] the kids. They have a heart for the children.”

That’s what has kept driver Eileen Campillo around for the past four years.

“Best thing I [have done] in my life!” she exclaimed. “What do you love about it?” asked Action News Jax reporter Jessica Barreto.

“Everything. I’m really good with the kids,” Campillo said.

And she thinks having people take a bus for a spin would take away hesitation. “They think it’s really hard!” she pointed out.

Barreto got to test drive the school bus for herself!

For more than a half hour, Campillo went through procedures and different maneuvers with Barreto. Campillo also mentioned she feels safer driving this bus than her own car, especially since the technology has come a long way.

Barreto remarked that the drive was a lot easier than she expected, and that she can see how people could benefit from the experience.

“We’re really just trying to see if somebody, if they get behind the wheel [and think], ‘Hey, this, I could see myself. I can see myself doing this!’” Pantano explained.

