The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News

College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
The Spun

Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
JACKSON, MS
Cleveland.com

NFL Week 8 best bets: 2 ATS picks you must make

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL regular season enters the final weekend of October, a number of middling teams remain continue to bounce between pretenders and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze Contract News

Hugh Freeze just locked down a massive head coaching contract with Liberty. His new eight-year contract extension will run through the 2030 season and see him earn $5 million per year, per college football insider Pete Thamel. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this huge contract...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Travel Schedule This Weekend Is Insane

No one is racking up more frequent flyer miles this fall than Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit traveled to Tampa on Wednesday to get ready for Amazon Prime's broadcast of the Buccaneers-Ravens game. On Friday morning, Herbstreit traveled to Jackson, Mississippi for ESPN's "College GameDay." This weekend's show will preview an HBCU...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 Teams Entering Week 9

We're heading into Week 9 of the 2022 college football season and the first College Football Playoff poll has yet to be released. So Paul Finebaum is getting a jumpstart by unveiling his top four. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Finebaum listed Ohio State as his No. 1...
GEORGIA STATE
College Football HQ

College football teams on upset alert for Week 9

We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Betting lines heading into Saturday's matchup

South Carolina will look to snap a three-game losing streak to Missouri on Saturday afternoon when the Tigers come to town. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) will also attempt to win its fifth game in a row and also become bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons under second-year head coach Shane Beamer.
COLUMBIA, SC
numberfire.com

Michael Thomas (foot) out for Saints' Week 8 contest against Raiders

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas will be held out for his fifth straight game with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to see more volume against a Raiders' defense allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 8 matchup

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Landry will be inactive for his fourth straight game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Las Vegas team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, Marquez Callaway should see more time on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

