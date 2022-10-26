Read full article on original website
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 9 games
Week 9 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
College football insider details big changes coming to Iowa, Miami and Texas A&M
Pete Thamel joined the ESPN College GameDay crew to speak about three of the most disappointing teams in college football — the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies. According to Thamel, big changes could be coming to all three programs with a stench of wasted potential on their...
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News
College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
College football games on TV today: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
College football on TV today: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scoresAll times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn StateSat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | FoxPoint spread: Ohio State -15FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6%Score: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31 No. 7 TCU ...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
Giants vs. Seahawks: NFL experts make Week 8 picks
The New York Giants (6-1) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some of the experts...
NFL Week 8 best bets: 2 ATS picks you must make
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL regular season enters the final weekend of October, a number of middling teams remain continue to bounce between pretenders and...
College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze Contract News
Hugh Freeze just locked down a massive head coaching contract with Liberty. His new eight-year contract extension will run through the 2030 season and see him earn $5 million per year, per college football insider Pete Thamel. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this huge contract...
NFL Head Coach Reportedly 'Lost Team' After First Game
It hasn't been an easy season for the Denver Broncos. They had so much hype coming into this season after they made a coaching change and then traded for Russell Wilson, but it hasn't worked out so far. They've lost five of their first seven games and look to be...
Kirk Herbstreit's Travel Schedule This Weekend Is Insane
No one is racking up more frequent flyer miles this fall than Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit traveled to Tampa on Wednesday to get ready for Amazon Prime's broadcast of the Buccaneers-Ravens game. On Friday morning, Herbstreit traveled to Jackson, Mississippi for ESPN's "College GameDay." This weekend's show will preview an HBCU...
Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 Teams Entering Week 9
We're heading into Week 9 of the 2022 college football season and the first College Football Playoff poll has yet to be released. So Paul Finebaum is getting a jumpstart by unveiling his top four. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Finebaum listed Ohio State as his No. 1...
Liberty Football Announces Significant Decision On Hugh Freeze
One noteworthy college football coach is reportedly off the market today after signing an eight-year contract extension. In a move first reported by ESPN, Hugh Freeze and Liberty have come to an agreement to keep the coach with the school until 2030. The extension, reportedly worth ...
WATCH: Jalin Hyatt scores 55 yard TD in Tennessee vs. Kentucky game
Maybe no other single wide receiver has dominated college football recently as Jalin Hyatt has for Tennessee. Usually, defenses like to guard against elite receivers, but Kentucky forgot to do that on the first series of Saturday's game against the Vols. Hyatt ran out of the Wildcats' coverage and ...
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines
Notre Dame and Syracuse do battle from under the Dome as college football's season turns to Week 9 on Saturday. It's been an up and down debut season for Marcus Freeman, leading the Irish to a 4-3 record that includes losses at home to Marshall and Stanford, but it coming off a comfortable victory ...
College football teams on upset alert for Week 9
We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
Betting lines heading into Saturday's matchup
South Carolina will look to snap a three-game losing streak to Missouri on Saturday afternoon when the Tigers come to town. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) will also attempt to win its fifth game in a row and also become bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons under second-year head coach Shane Beamer.
Michael Thomas (foot) out for Saints' Week 8 contest against Raiders
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas will be held out for his fifth straight game with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to see more volume against a Raiders' defense allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 8 matchup
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Landry will be inactive for his fourth straight game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Las Vegas team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, Marquez Callaway should see more time on Sunday.
CBS Sports ranks Top 25 college basketball transfers who will impact 2022-23 season
The college basketball season is dead ahead, with games getting started within the next couple weeks. So, in an effort to wrap up any further preseason watchlists, CBS Sports took a look at 25 transfers who they believe will have the most impact this season in college hoops. A lot of familiar faces who are new faces at new schools.
