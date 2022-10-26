Break out the bubbly. A Mediterranean manse in Santa Monica has a walk-in closet that doubles as a Champagne bar—because why not?. Dating back to the 1920s, the 3,465-square-foot property was originally bought by John and LeeAnn Sauter for $2.3 million in 2004, according to the Wall Street Journal. Following two decades of renovations, the couple is ready to sell the California abode in which they raised their children. Now priced for more than triple what they originally paid—a cool $8.3 million—the five-bedroom pad comes with three full bathrooms, one half-bath, several patios, an outdoor kitchen and sits on a gated quarter-acre lot within walking distance of the beach.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO