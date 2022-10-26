ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Melissa McCarthy and Husband Ben Falcone Buy $7.3 Million Penthouse With Stunning Wraparound Views of New York City — See Photos!

New York City is known for many things: the incredible museums, countless delicious restaurants and pricey real estate. From mile-long lines for open houses to record-breaking deals, the city that never sleeps is not one for the faint-hearted when it comes to buying, selling or even renting properties. But, for Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone, the hefty price tag might not be an issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This $8.3 Million California Mansion Has a Champagne Bar Inside a Massive Walk-In Closet

Break out the bubbly. A Mediterranean manse in Santa Monica has a walk-in closet that doubles as a Champagne bar—because why not?. Dating back to the 1920s, the 3,465-square-foot property was originally bought by John and LeeAnn Sauter for $2.3 million in 2004, according to the Wall Street Journal. Following two decades of renovations, the couple is ready to sell the California abode in which they raised their children. Now priced for more than triple what they originally paid—a cool $8.3 million—the five-bedroom pad comes with three full bathrooms, one half-bath, several patios, an outdoor kitchen and sits on a gated quarter-acre lot within walking distance of the beach.
SANTA MONICA, CA
TMZ.com

Cher Selling Malibu Home for $85 million

Cher's massive Malibu mansion, a place she's called home for decades, is hitting the market ... at a price fitting for one of music's all-timers. The Wall Street Journal reports the pop icon listed the stunning home for a whopping $85M, an incredible bump from the $2.95M she bought the place for back in 1989. The Italy-inspired home took five years to build, and it's a true beauty ... with just about all the amenities you can imagine.
MALIBU, CA
Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
Popculture

Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million

Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter

New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million

An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
FLORIDA STATE

