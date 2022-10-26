On Wednesday at 11:07pm, officers were requested to a home on Attala Road 4106 where the caller said she was being shot at from someone outside her home and that she was hiding in a closet. She did not leave her name. Upon arrival, deputies took a subject a into custody but did not find the woman, or evidence of a weapon. The male subject in the yard said there was an argument, no shots were fired, and that he did not wish to file charges.

SALLIS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO