WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
breezynews.com
Former Governor Injured in Yazoo Wreck
Photo credit: Rogelio V. Solis – The Associated Press. Haley Barbour is in a Jackson hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Yazoo County. The Highway Patrol says the former governor was on a county road near his home Wednesday afternoon when he swerved to avoid a dog and his SUV overturned. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. MHP says Barbour’s injuries were not life threatening and he’s in stable condition.
WLBT
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working...
‘A death sentence’: Delta hospital faces closure as negotiations with UMMC stall
Greenwood Leflore Hospital could close by the end of November as negotiations between the hospital and the University of Mississippi Medical Center stall, interim CEO Gary Marchand told staff in a memo Tuesday. After waves of layoffs and service reductions over the last few months, hospital administrators had hoped to stay afloat until the end […]
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
One dead in LeFlore County shooting
A person dies in an early morning shooting in LeFlore County, Okla., on October 25.
breezynews.com
Disturbance in Sallis
On Wednesday at 11:07pm, officers were requested to a home on Attala Road 4106 where the caller said she was being shot at from someone outside her home and that she was hiding in a closet. She did not leave her name. Upon arrival, deputies took a subject a into custody but did not find the woman, or evidence of a weapon. The male subject in the yard said there was an argument, no shots were fired, and that he did not wish to file charges.
Vicksburg Post
Former Mississippi Governor involved in single-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
A former Mississippi Governor is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, former Governor Haley Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single vehicle accident. Barbour swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road.
WAPT
Goodman facing public safety crisis after string of shootings
GOODMAN, Miss. — Goodman is facing a public safety crisis after a long period of shootings. The town in Holmes County has been plagued with several homicides and shootings into homes and vehicles over at least the last 16 months. The most recent shooting over the weekend has many residents asking for help from the state.
wtva.com
Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
WAPT
$40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton
CANTON, Miss. — Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries,...
wvtm13.com
Pamela Morrow lost two of her sons: Now she's helping others in mourning by offering them a Hunky Cross
It’s a sunny and cool Thursday in Edinburg, Mississippi. Pamela Morrow lifts her battery-operated chainsaw and goes to work. Pamela’s yard is suddenly filled with memories and tears. Her heart heavy, Pamela is building another Hunky Cross. It was Aug. 23, 2013, when Pamela Morrow heard the news.
Madison County Journal
Frame shop flourishing in Madison
MADISON — Eric Norris loves having his Image Gallery Frame Shop here because it’s a family affair and he loves his customers. Norris originally opened his frame shop in October 1984 next to Madison Cellars on Highway 51. In February, he move down the shopping center next to...
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
WLBT
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
CHICKASAW, Miss. (WLBT) - The subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after being involved in a wreck near his home. The Silver Alert for Carter Blaine Biven of Woodland, Mississippi was issued on Friday. He was last seen Tuesday. On Saturday, the alert was canceled, with any additional...
breezynews.com
WANTED: Kevin Dueitt – Contact Attala County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Dueitt of West is wanted by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence protection order. If you see Kevin Dueitt or know his whereabouts, contact Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.
WLBT
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021. A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving...
wcbi.com
Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
