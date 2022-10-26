ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLBT

Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
CARTHAGE, MS
breezynews.com

Former Governor Injured in Yazoo Wreck

Photo credit: Rogelio V. Solis – The Associated Press. Haley Barbour is in a Jackson hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Yazoo County. The Highway Patrol says the former governor was on a county road near his home Wednesday afternoon when he swerved to avoid a dog and his SUV overturned. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. MHP says Barbour’s injuries were not life threatening and he’s in stable condition.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working...
CANTON, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Disturbance in Sallis

On Wednesday at 11:07pm, officers were requested to a home on Attala Road 4106 where the caller said she was being shot at from someone outside her home and that she was hiding in a closet. She did not leave her name. Upon arrival, deputies took a subject a into custody but did not find the woman, or evidence of a weapon. The male subject in the yard said there was an argument, no shots were fired, and that he did not wish to file charges.
SALLIS, MS
WAPT

Goodman facing public safety crisis after string of shootings

GOODMAN, Miss. — Goodman is facing a public safety crisis after a long period of shootings. The town in Holmes County has been plagued with several homicides and shootings into homes and vehicles over at least the last 16 months. The most recent shooting over the weekend has many residents asking for help from the state.
GOODMAN, MS
wtva.com

Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
STARKVILLE, MS
WAPT

$40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton

CANTON, Miss. — Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries,...
CANTON, MS
Madison County Journal

Frame shop flourishing in Madison

MADISON — Eric Norris loves having his Image Gallery Frame Shop here because it’s a family affair and he loves his customers. Norris originally opened his frame shop in October 1984 next to Madison Cellars on Highway 51. In February, he move down the shopping center next to...
MADISON, MS
WTOK-TV

Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home

CHICKASAW, Miss. (WLBT) - The subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after being involved in a wreck near his home. The Silver Alert for Carter Blaine Biven of Woodland, Mississippi was issued on Friday. He was last seen Tuesday. On Saturday, the alert was canceled, with any additional...
WOODLAND, MS
WLBT

Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021. A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving...
MADISON, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS

