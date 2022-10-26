Read full article on original website
Cop Shows Up at Woman’s House For Halloween Decorations That Were ‘Too Real': WATCH
When a Halloween decoration looks too realistic, who are you gonna call? The police, apparently!. TikToker @Daniellelt93 uploaded a TikTok video of her Halloween display with the caption, "Not every day you get blue lights and sirens outside." The video racked up nearly 6 million views. Someone called the local...
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Wrong Person $1,800 on Zelle, Pleads With Them to Send It Back
Yung Joc mistakenly sent a random person nearly $2,000 via Zelle and is apparently having a hard time getting his paper back. Yesterday (Oct. 19), the rapper-turned-radio host shared his predicament with fans on Instagram. In the post, the "It's Goin' Down" rhymer shares a screenshot of texts he sent the person pleading with them to return his coins.
Twins Claim They Were Murdered in Previous Life and Reveal Eerie Details
It's not unusual for young boys to have vivid imaginations, but a pair of twins are detailing their former lives – including how they died – and their alleged memories are bone-shaking. Ram and Shesh Narain Diwediamoo claim that they were once farmers living in a small village...
Bride-To-Be’s Friends Can’t Hide Disdain for Potential Wedding Dress: WATCH
Bride-to-be's usually look forward to showing off their wedding dress to their friends and family. However, one woman's big dress reveal didn't go as planned when her friends couldn't hide their disdain for the gown she picked out. She excitedly wanted to film her friends' reactions as she showed off...
Katy Perry Has Eye ‘Glitch,’ Sparks Concern Among Fans
Katy Perry is the most recent music superstar to suffer a "glitch" while performing on stage. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Perry appeared to struggle to open one of her eyes. She would go on to even press a finger to her temple to keep the eyelid from going any lower.
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
New Clown Horror Movie So Gory Theaters Are Giving Out Barf Bags After Multiple Viewers Vomit, Pass Out
Can you imagine a movie being so disgusting that it makes you throw up? That’s apparently what happened to several moviegoers who attended screenings of the new horror movie Terrifier 2 this past week. According to reports and photos from social media, numerous moviegoers around the nation have been...
Christina Aguilera Recreates Iconic ‘Stripped’ Era Look in New TikTok
"Just because my album's name is Stripped does not mean that you can take my clothes off," a young Christina Aguilera says over the opening notes of the 2002 classic "Dirrty." This is the basis for Aguilera's latest TikTok, which sees her bringing back her iconic style from the Stripped era for its Oct. 22 anniversary.
Taylor Swift Drops Entire Album’s Worth of Surprise ‘3AM’ Bonus Tracks Hours After ‘Midnights’ Release
Mere hours after the release of her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift expanded the project with seven additional songs at 3AM ET. In a post on Twitter, she wrote that she considers Midnights "a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour."
Someone Attacked Julia Fox’s Birkin Bag With a Machete, But She’s ‘No Snitch’
Julia Fox knows how to slay. Literally. On TikTok, Fox shared the frightening near-death experience her Hermès Birkin bag went through when it was attacked by a machete. In the video, she reveals her precious bag had seen better days before it was assaulted by a machete. The Birkin even has the scars to prove it.
Madonna Christens Viral ‘Period Ahh Period Uhh’ Song With Sexy TikTok
Madonna is officially in her TikTok era. The Queen of Pop went viral Oct. 9 for participating in a TikTok trend where she seemingly came out. She also joined TikTok personality Terri Joe on a livestream Oct. 13. Now, she's back at it again with a video set to the...
Photographer Has Scathing Message for Dads Who Show Up With ‘Bad Attitudes’ to Family Photo Shoots: ‘Grow Up’
Dads with "bad attitudes" are on the chopping block for one professional photographer who is tired of cranky fathers ruining what should be a fun family memory. On TikTok, a woman who shares content under the username @lukesmom revealed that her sleepy son and husband "who had to go play Xbox" recently ruined their family photoshoot experience.
Is This Chaotic K-Pop Festival the New Fyre Fest? Fans Slam KAMP LA 2022 as ‘Flop’
KAMP LA was supposed to be "the biggest K-pop event in U.S. history," as EXO and SuperM member Kai said in a statement to Billboard. Instead, the inaugural K-pop festival, which took place Oct. 15 through Oct. 16, devolved into chaos thanks to visa issues and other disasters, resulting in an eerily sparse arena.
Woman Pranks Hinge Date by Pretending She Got Hit by a Bus: WATCH
User @babylira23 on TikTok hilariously pranked her potential Hinge date in a viral video with over 15 million views. "Y'all pls this is sending me," the caption read. The video, posted Oct. 17, shows a screenshot of Hinge messages between a man named Jacob and a woman named Erika, who is the woman who posted the video.
Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React
It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie
Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. This afternoon (Oct.19), Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at the Morehouse College and Spelman College homecoming. One photo features himself with Jack Harlow while another shows a dollar bill with LeBron James' face on it.
Katy Perry Addresses Viral Eye ‘Glitch’ Video
Katy Perry is addressing the viral eye "glitch" video that has made its way to every corner of social media. Perry announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, entitled Play, and she also commented on those concerns around her health. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers...
Reddit Slams Teen Girls for Making TikTok Videos in Movie Theater Bathroom: ‘Everyone Deserves to Poop or Pee in Peace’
A woman scolded a group of teens who became irritated with her after she "ruined" a TikTok video they were making in a public bathroom, just by using the facilities as intended. After she scolded the girls, Reddit had her back. The woman explained on the forum that she is...
