ccxmedia.org
Rasmussen University Students Perform ‘Pumpkin Surgery’
A group of Brooklyn Park students spent time this week performing surgery on rather unconventional subjects. Students from Rasmussen University‘s surgical technology class got to practice on pumpkins this week. The students carved holes into the pumpkins and then used surgical instruments to gather as many seeds as they...
KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Give and Get’ Brings Halloween to West Broadway
For the seventh year, the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce invited kids to put on their costumes and trick-or-treat at businesses along West Broadway. “It’s fun to see all the costumes and all the kind people,” said one trick-or-treater dressed as a Dalmatian. The annual event is called “Give...
fox29.com
Plymouth man with Parkinson's trades beloved light show for Halloween event
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - After pulling the plug on his annual holiday light show in Plymouth last year, Mike Justak of PD Shimmers is back with a Halloween projection show to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's disease – something he's battled for nearly two decades. Justak, 65,...
Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information.
Anoka celebrates Halloween in a big way in its 102nd year
It’s the biggest weekend of the year in the self-proclaimed Halloween Capital of the World. Since 1920, the northern Twin Cities suburb has hosted parades, haunted houses, and yard decoration tours and competitions.
Halloween events around Minnesota in 2022
MINNEAPOLIS -- Scroll down to find Halloween events happening this weekend around the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.BOOnion DepotUnion Depot offers plenty of family fun at this free event, from trick-or-treating to face painting and plenty of other fun activities.When: Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Where: Union Depot, 214 4th Street East, St. Paul, Minn.Admission: FreeLink: More infoValleyfair's Tricks and TreatsThis Halloween, Valleyfair is introducing Tricks and Treats, a family-friendly event meant for people of all ages. Explore the Land of Tricks or stroll the Land of Treats. Popular rides will also be open during the event.When: Oct 28,...
Crews battle house fire in Long Lake
LONG LAKE, Minn. — Orono Police say no one was injured after a fire broke out at a home on the 300 block of Stubbs Bay Road North in Long Lake, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. According to police, the fire broke out around 1 p.m. Based on initial information, police said it appears the fire started on a porch and spread to the main house.
Three seriously injured in Lake Street drive-by shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- Three were severely injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct say they responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, where they found a juvenile male, an adult man and woman all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.Preliminary information indicates the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, MPD says. The three victims had been on the sidewalk when they were shot.Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed that the juvenile male is a South High School student.The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested.
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 8th Twin Cities store – and its 11th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
fox9.com
What residents of one Minneapolis homeless encampment need to survive winter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - While the debate over Minneapolis’ policy toward homeless encampments continues at the government center and on Twitter, residents at the Quarry encampment are doing what they can to prepare for winter as temperatures drop. On Tuesday night, John Reps, a 42-year-old encampment resident from St....
fox9.com
Minneapolis toddler leaves hospital after being shot in the face
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 3-year-old child who was shot in the face when a barrage of gunfire ripped into her family's Minneapolis home last weekend has been released from the hospital. The child, named Olivia, is recovering from surgery and was released on Friday, her family told FOX...
ccxmedia.org
New Dining Venue Coming to Plymouth, Will Cater Events
A new dining venue will fill the space of a former bridal shop next to Latuff’s Pizzeria off Highway 55 in Plymouth. The owner of Absheron Palace says the business will cater to residents from former Soviet Republics. “We have people from Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine and so on and...
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
Watch: Moment suspect smashes into Minnetonka police car
Police in Minnetonka said no one was injured after a suspect pursued by law enforcement sideswiped a cop car to avoid stop sticks Thursday night. The police department posted a video to social media showing the collision. They were assisting the Bloomington Police Department in the pursuit on Hwy 169.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
