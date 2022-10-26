ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ccxmedia.org

Rasmussen University Students Perform ‘Pumpkin Surgery’

A group of Brooklyn Park students spent time this week performing surgery on rather unconventional subjects. Students from Rasmussen University‘s surgical technology class got to practice on pumpkins this week. The students carved holes into the pumpkins and then used surgical instruments to gather as many seeds as they...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information. 
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Halloween events around Minnesota in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS -- Scroll down to find Halloween events happening this weekend around the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.BOOnion DepotUnion Depot offers plenty of family fun at this free event, from trick-or-treating to face painting and plenty of other fun activities.When: Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Where: Union Depot, 214 4th Street East, St. Paul, Minn.Admission: FreeLink: More infoValleyfair's Tricks and TreatsThis Halloween, Valleyfair is introducing Tricks and Treats, a family-friendly event meant for people of all ages. Explore the Land of Tricks or stroll the Land of Treats. Popular rides will also be open during the event.When: Oct 28,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Crews battle house fire in Long Lake

LONG LAKE, Minn. — Orono Police say no one was injured after a fire broke out at a home on the 300 block of Stubbs Bay Road North in Long Lake, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. According to police, the fire broke out around 1 p.m. Based on initial information, police said it appears the fire started on a porch and spread to the main house.
LONG LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Three seriously injured in Lake Street drive-by shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three were severely injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct say they responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, where they found a juvenile male, an adult man and woman all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.Preliminary information indicates the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, MPD says. The three victims had been on the sidewalk when they were shot.Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed that the juvenile male is a South High School student.The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store

Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 8th Twin Cities store – and its 11th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis toddler leaves hospital after being shot in the face

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 3-year-old child who was shot in the face when a barrage of gunfire ripped into her family's Minneapolis home last weekend has been released from the hospital. The child, named Olivia, is recovering from surgery and was released on Friday, her family told FOX...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Dining Venue Coming to Plymouth, Will Cater Events

A new dining venue will fill the space of a former bridal shop next to Latuff’s Pizzeria off Highway 55 in Plymouth. The owner of Absheron Palace says the business will cater to residents from former Soviet Republics. “We have people from Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine and so on and...
PLYMOUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE

