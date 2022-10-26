Read full article on original website
Gallery: Step One Auto We Jeep Together Trunk or Treat
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The community came together on Saturday for the Step One Auto We Jeep Together Trunk or Treat. Check out the photo gallery below!
Gallery: Richmond Hill YMCA Trunk or Treat
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — Dozens of trick-or-treaters enjoyed the Richmond Hill YMCA Trunk or Treat on Friday. Check out the photo gallery below!
City of Portal celebrates annual Turpentine festival
PORTAL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds converged on the tiny town of Portal, 12 miles west of Statesboro, to enjoy the town’s annual Turpentine festival which kicked off the festivities with a parade through the city. In the early 20th century, Portal was a manufacturing town of the all-purpose cleaner, harvested from trees. “This is something […]
wtoc.com
Chatham Parkway Subaru held their annual Trunk or Treat event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids across the area had the chance to get a head start on Trick or Treating today, with the help of a local business. Chatham Parkway Subaru held their annual Trunk or Treat event, where local businesses were able to set up shop and pass out candy to kids.
Opening Doors: HandiAcc owner Joshua Williams defies odds and spreads accessibility awareness
Joshua Williams, local business owner and Georgia Southern University graduate, has defied the odds and created his own company. He consults with businesses to help make them more accessible to people with disabilities. HandiAcc, LLC., was founded in 2022 by Joshua. He made it his mission in life to aid...
wtoc.com
City of Tybee employees testing electric vehicle before deciding to change fleet
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is always looking at ways to be more sustainable, whether it be in restaurants or on the street. This month, the City of Tybee Island celebrated its 135th birthday reflecting on the past. Now they’re looking ahead to the future like with electric vehicles.
wtoc.com
Cars on the Burn happening Saturday at Bethesda
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday morning, you may need to put Bethesda Academy in your GPS, but your car may already know the way. Hundreds of hot rods, sports cars, and other classics will find their way to the campus along the Moon River for the 6th annual “Cars on the Burn.”
allongeorgia.com
Coastal Regional Commission Now Hiring Bus Drivers for Statesboro Area Transit
The City of Statesboro is planning the launch of the new public transportation program, Statesboro Area Transit, later this year. The program will be operated by the Coastal Regional Commission(CRC) out of Darien. CRC is currently hiring bus drivers for part-time and full-time positions. The bus driver position is responsible...
wtoc.com
‘Are our kids really safe?’: Student, parents address brawl at Johnson High School
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids fighting, teachers and an officer trying to break it up...there was chaos at Johnson High School on Wednesday. It ended with at least one student arrested and another still processing what happened after a teacher put his hands on her. “Someone came behind me and...
Food is Family: Tsang carrying on family tradition in the Boro
If you’re on social media, then you’re likely familiar with Adam Tsang. He’s a local entrepreneur who has his hands in multiple ventures around town — The Saucy Shrimp, Soyumi Asian Kitchen, Two Fly Guys Media, PEP Public Relations (Peppr), and the Whiskey Grail. Just to name a few. Whew. And he documents much of it on his Instagram, TikTok, and podcast.
Zero Gravity stunt show tomorrow at Luetta Moore Park
The Zero Gravity Outreach free stunt show will be this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Luetta Moore Park in downtown Statesboro. The Zero Gravity Outreach event makes for the perfect afternoon for all thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, with extreme stunts performed on motorcycles soaring through the air. Everyone in the community is invited to enjoy the show, the food trucks, vendors, and activities. The event is free for all.
Savannah teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation while attempting to diffuse a fight […]
Massive project underway to install fiber lines locally
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive project is underway to install fiber lines underground in several communities in the Coastal Empire. Clearwave Fiber has installed roughly 30 miles of fiber lines in the greater Savannah area so far this year, and the company plans to put in about 15 more miles over the next […]
southmag.com
Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24
Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
Pembroke, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hinesville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Georgia
In the land of Southern charm, sweet tea, and wrap-around porches, Georgia sets the perfect backdrop for a relaxing weekend getaway with your loved one. Bring out your Southern drawl and sit back in the warm sunshine of these Georgia destinations, whether you’re choosing a quiet retreat in a bed & breakfast or a luxurious hotel experience in the city.
WTGS
Driver struck and killed by moving train in Jasper County
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — A driver was struck and killed by a moving train in Hardeeville on Thursday morning. According to the Jasper County Coroner's Office, 58-year-old Rose Black, of Hardeeville, was driving shortly before 8 a.m. when her Nissan Altman was struck by an oncoming train. She was...
wtoc.com
Residents celebrating Halloween early in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Halloween approaches, some people are celebrating early giving their kids a chance to dig into candy and wear their costumes, for more than just one night. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, one Port Wentworth city councilwoman took it upon herself to...
What to know: New Savannah Police technology can ID suspects by clothes, license plates
Last month, with little fanfare, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved funding for new video surveillance technology and cameras to aid police in fighting crime. Savannah Police Department officials say the software from the Israel-based company, BriefCam Ltd., will help detectives sift through hours of surveillance footage in mere minutes. The program can identify suspects or persons of interest by clothing, their license plates, vehicle type and color – all by searching keywords. That information can then be used to obtain search and arrest warrants.
