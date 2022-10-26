It’s safe to say Ned Lamont’s last four years as governor did not go the way he had planned. Like every elected official, the first-term Connecticut governor was faced with an unprecedented crisis when the novel coronavirus hit in March 2020. COVID-19 upended everything, putting a halt to the world as we knew it and forcing everyone to refigure their roles on the fly. It’s impossible to overstate how frightening those first weeks and months were, and today, even as the danger remains, it’s worthwhile to look back on those early days and the way it shaped our leaders.

