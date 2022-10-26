ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Rachel Recchia Is Interested In Getting to Know Greg Grippo

It’s been nearly a month since the finale of The Bachelorette (has it been that long already?) — or as co-lead Gabby Windey called it the “big fat dumpster.” Meanwhile, her co-star Rachel Recchia is picking up what’s left of her self-esteem and attempting to move on with her life. “I’m not actively trying to date at all, but I […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Rachel Recchia Is Interested In Getting to Know Greg Grippo appeared first on Reality Tea.
People

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
SheKnows

Surprise Return for a ‘True General Hospital Legend’

Almost five decades after her last General Hospital appearance as a regular cast member, Robin Blake returned to the show in the September 30 episode as a Metro Court patron. Long- — and we do mean long– — -time fans of ABC’s lone remaining daytime drama will recall that from 1964-76, she played Judy Clampett, who went from student nurse to full-fledged R.N. and became friends Tracy Adams, the hospital’s first Black doctor.
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
People

Bachelor in Paradise Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony

Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann were among those who helped celebrate the couple, who got engaged in August 2019 and welcomed their son August in November 2021 Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt can finally say they're husband and wife. Following a whirlwind romance that began on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, Loch and Wendt tied the knot on Friday at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. The relationship milestone comes after the twosome — who briefly split but later reconciled and got engaged in August 2019...
SARASOTA, FL
Popculture

An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says

America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’

Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23

The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
OK! Magazine

'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....

Comments / 0

Community Policy