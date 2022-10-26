Read full article on original website
The Bachelorette Alum Rachel Recchia Is Interested In Getting to Know Greg Grippo
It’s been nearly a month since the finale of The Bachelorette (has it been that long already?) — or as co-lead Gabby Windey called it the “big fat dumpster.” Meanwhile, her co-star Rachel Recchia is picking up what’s left of her self-esteem and attempting to move on with her life. “I’m not actively trying to date at all, but I […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Rachel Recchia Is Interested In Getting to Know Greg Grippo appeared first on Reality Tea.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on the...
2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships
Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
'Bachelor in Paradise': Jacob Reveals His One Regret and Where He Stands With Jill Today (Exclusive)
Jacob is opening up about his Bachelor in Paradise romance. In an interview with ET, the reality star revealed that he has one regret about his time on the beach -- and gave an update on where he and his ex, Jill, stand today. Jacob and Jill had an unforgettable...
'Ysabella Is My Daughter': Cheryl Burke Reveals She & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence May Go To Court Over Custody Of Their Dog
A woman's best friend. Cheryl Burke has made it clear that she's ready to take her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, to court over the custody of their four legged friend, Ysabella, after settling their divorce last month. Article continues below advertisement. "We are going to go to trial — unless he...
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Surprise Return for a ‘True General Hospital Legend’
Almost five decades after her last General Hospital appearance as a regular cast member, Robin Blake returned to the show in the September 30 episode as a Metro Court patron. Long- — and we do mean long– — -time fans of ABC’s lone remaining daytime drama will recall that from 1964-76, she played Judy Clampett, who went from student nurse to full-fledged R.N. and became friends Tracy Adams, the hospital’s first Black doctor.
The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Wedding Updates and Thoughtful Gift Picks
We interviewed Kaitlyn Bristowe because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kaitlyn is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Handmade. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bachelor in Paradise Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony
Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann were among those who helped celebrate the couple, who got engaged in August 2019 and welcomed their son August in November 2021 Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt can finally say they're husband and wife. Following a whirlwind romance that began on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, Loch and Wendt tied the knot on Friday at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. The relationship milestone comes after the twosome — who briefly split but later reconciled and got engaged in August 2019...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says
America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’
Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement
Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
‘Married at First Sight’: Justin Claims Nate Made a Pass at Him in Shocking Reunion Teaser
In a teaser for the upcoming 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 reunion, Justin claims Nate made a pass at him.
