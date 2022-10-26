Read full article on original website
TVOvermind
Marvel Studios Releases The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special Trailer
A Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special? Talk about a great idea that nobody asked for until the news came to light. Marvel Studios has been doing live-action holiday specials recently, with Werewolves By Night being touted as a Halloween success. Now, the Guardians are returning to the small screen to cheer up Peter, who still has the blues due to Gamora dying in Avengers: Infinity Wars. With Kraglin realizing that Christmas is upon us, Drax and Mantis travel to Earth to find Quill the perfect Christmas gift. That happens to be ’80s icon Kevin Bacon, and the two attempt to kidnap the actor and bring him back to Quill. Of course, Kevin Bacon won’t simply allow kidnapping on his watch, so madness ensues.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Winston Duke Explains Why He’s Glad Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Wasn’t Recast
With the sequel weeks away from release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Winston Duke explained why he's glad Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa wasn't recast.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
NME
Quentin Tarantino lists seven movies he thinks are “perfect”
Quentin Tarantino has listed seven movies he thinks are “unassailable”, including horror, comedy and sci-fi titles. The Pulp Fiction director recently said that 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of Hollywood’s only “perfect” films. Tarantino made the claim in his new book Cinema Speculation, out now via Harper Collins. And, he was pressed on the claim when he appeared on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (October 27).
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters
Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
epicstream.com
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Release Date, Cast & Update: Taylor Sheridan Spinoff Being Fast-Tracked By Paramount+
Like its predecessor 1883, the Yellowstone prequel 1923 is reportedly being accelerated for the streaming service Paramount+. Below is a list of the characters in the cast and the potential release date. 1923 Cast. Harrison Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, patriarch of the Yellowstone Ranch and brother of James Dutton...
CNET
'Venom 3' Director Is Reportedly Writer Kelly Marcel
The director for Venom 3, which was confirmed by Sony back in April, will be Kelly Marcel, a writer and producer from the first two installments, Deadline reported Friday. Tom Hardy will star again in this movie, after posting a cryptic shot of the script on Instagram in June. The script, according to his post, shows the story is by Hardy and Marcel, with Marcel writing. There's no word yet on a plot or a release date for the third Venom movie.
16 Times Actors Were So Poorly Cast In Movies, They Basically Ruined The Whole Thing
"Having Maria Bello in the third Mummy movie, replacing Rachel Weisz, was a terrible choice. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to recast her."
Armageddon Time: release date, reviews, cast and everything we know about the James Gray movie
Armageddon Time is the latest movie from James Gray with a cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and more. Here’s what you need to know.
TVOvermind
Jerry O’Connell Opens Up About Not Thinking He Had Much of a Chance With His Wife
Jerry O’Connell is a talented actor. He’s been in the public eye most of his life, and he has an impressive net worth of more than $20 million. O’Connell is also a husband, a father, and he’s a friend. However, despite being wealthy and famous and married to a supermodel, Jerry O’Connell is just like most men. He was not sure he had a chance with his wife, and he still had to pinch himself regularly to remind himself that being married to Rebecca Romijn was his real life. Why would a handsome man with a great personality and $20 million worry about meeting a woman? Here’s the story in Jerry O’Connell’s words.
Playing Under the Piano by Hugh Bonneville – note-perfect self-deprecation
The Downton star is happy to be the butt of his own jokes in this tremendously entertaining account of the ups and downs of his career. When he was young, the actor Hugh Bonneville was ambitious and thrusting, but a bit bumbling, too: no sooner had he filed his elbows to a point and aimed them in the direction of his next big break than something would almost inevitably go a bit wrong. Take, for instance, the time he decided it would indeed be possible to appear in three National Theatre productions on the same evening. He pulled it off, but not without making a minor tit of himself while dressed as a Roman legionnaire.
TVOvermind
5 Things You Didn’t Know about Halle Berry
Halle Berry may not be on TV screens as much these days, but in her heyday, she was the go-to black American actress for many movie producers. The pretty-faced actress has shown her versatility in a wide range of movie roles. Harry Berry is no doubt one of the living...
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Fright Night
In the history of reboots, there are some that stay true to the original and manage to retell the story in a useful and entertaining manner, and then there are those that one can’t be too certain of since they tend to stick close to the story, but update it in ways that are kind of less than effective.
TVOvermind
Halloween Ends Suffers A Big 80% Second Weekend Drop At The Box Office
When news surfaced that the David Gordon Green sequel would be doing a day-and-date release with Peacock, immediately, fans worried that Halloween Ends was terrible. The day-and-date release strategy proved to be a failure when HBO Max did the exact same thing in 2021, so it made no sense why Blumhouse wanted to ruin the film’s potential profit by putting it on Peacock. Of course, the new streaming service is still struggling, so it makes sense for them that this deal is happening, though going back to HBO Max, barely any new customers signed up for the streaming service, so going this route won’t likely see Peacock become the No. 1 network in terms of customers.
