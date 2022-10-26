The Downton star is happy to be the butt of his own jokes in this tremendously entertaining account of the ups and downs of his career. When he was young, the actor Hugh Bonneville was ambitious and thrusting, but a bit bumbling, too: no sooner had he filed his elbows to a point and aimed them in the direction of his next big break than something would almost inevitably go a bit wrong. Take, for instance, the time he decided it would indeed be possible to appear in three National Theatre productions on the same evening. He pulled it off, but not without making a minor tit of himself while dressed as a Roman legionnaire.

