JJ Watt & Kealia Ohai Watt Welcome First Child With 'Love And Happiness'

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There's a new Watt in town!

JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Ohai Watt have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby boy named Koa James Watt , the couple announced on social media Tuesday (October 25). Koa was born over the weekend on October 23, the former Houston Texans standout said on Instagram. "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed," he wrote.

Watt and the former Houston Dash star first announced they were expecting their first child in June. The Arizona Cardinals defensive end and Chicago Red Stars forward got married in February 2020.

The announcement of Koa James Watt's birth was met with congratulations from the sports world. Analyst Darren Rovell chimed in with a hilarious comment, "With the first pick of the 2043 Draft, K.J. Watt, Defensive End, Wisconsin." Watt's brother TJ Watt , linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, welcomed the baby boy to the family. "Welcome to the family Koa!!!" he wrote. The NFL's and Arizona Cardinals' official Instagram accounts also shared their congratulations.

