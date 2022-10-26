The Madelia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing teen. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late Saturday. Police say he has nothing but his phone, his social media accounts have all been deleted and all attempts to contact him have failed. Authorities say phone pings put his last known location to be around Sioux City, Iowa. If anyone has any information on Ramos’s welfare or know where he might be, you need to call the Madelia Police Department at 507-642-3246.

MADELIA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO