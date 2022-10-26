ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Woman sentenced for Charles City robbery after man goes free

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman who pleaded guilty to a violent robbery is going to prison while the man arrested with her has gone free. Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, has been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to one count of willful injury for an incident on July 10.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Rochester officer cleared in fatal shooting of ax-wielding man

A Rochester police officer who shot and killed a man that charged toward him with an ax has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident. The Mower County Attorney's Office reviewed the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's investigation, which concluded that officer Michael Bottcher "had no other option than the use of deadly force" against 27-year-old Joshua Clayton Hippler on July 30.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man sentenced for Rochester burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a sentence of probation for a Rochester burglar. Dmitriy Tur, 32 of Corcoran, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in August and was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $438.72 in restitution. Tur was arrested for two burglaries on October...
ROCHESTER, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Yesterday at 12:46 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of E-Cig 1:07 p.m. 37-Year old Anthony Radke arrested for Uninsured car, Driving after Revocation, careless driving and Un-registered vehicle. 8:06 p.m. 18-Year old Anthony Cully arrested on Dept. of Corrections warrant. 9:39 p.m. 22-Year old...
KIMT

Attorney's Office: Fatal shooting by RPD officer was justified (with body cam footage)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester police officer who shot and killed a man following a robbery was justified in doing so, the Mower County Attorney's Office said. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso on July 29. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KIMT

North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Overdose leads to alleged Mankato drug dealer’s arrest

An investigation into an overdose led to the arrest of a Mankato man for drug sales. Stanley Joseph Broussard, 31, was booked in the Nicollet County Jail Tuesday after an investigation that began in early October. That’s when the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was called to assist with...
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Knife threat means probation for Mason City woman

MASON CITY, Iowa – Threatening people with a knife results in probation for a Mason City woman. Sierra Charon Moore, 21, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes that probation.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Meth and domestic assault send Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing methamphetamine and choking a woman is sending a Rochester man to state prison. Randy Rocha, 34, was charged in five separate criminal cases stretching from October 2020 to December 2021. He pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs for providing about seven grams to a...
ROCHESTER, MN
knuj.net

MADELIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING TEEN

The Madelia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing teen. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late Saturday. Police say he has nothing but his phone, his social media accounts have all been deleted and all attempts to contact him have failed. Authorities say phone pings put his last known location to be around Sioux City, Iowa. If anyone has any information on Ramos’s welfare or know where he might be, you need to call the Madelia Police Department at 507-642-3246.
MADELIA, MN

