Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
RPD's response to officer cleared following investigation into the fatal July shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - No evidence has been found to support criminal charges against a Rochester police officer for a fatal officer-involved shooting. It comes after an investigation by the Mower County Attorney's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. RPD released body camera and dash camera footage of this incident...
South Dakota man sentenced to prison time on felony murder charge in Mower County District Court
A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man who pleaded guilty to one of three felony murder charges against him in Mower County District Court stemming from the shooting death of an Austin man at his residence in June of 2021 has been sentenced to prison time. 19-year old Miguel Nunez Jr....
Woman sentenced for Charles City robbery after man goes free
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman who pleaded guilty to a violent robbery is going to prison while the man arrested with her has gone free. Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, has been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to one count of willful injury for an incident on July 10.
Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
Rochester officer cleared in fatal shooting of ax-wielding man
A Rochester police officer who shot and killed a man that charged toward him with an ax has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident. The Mower County Attorney's Office reviewed the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's investigation, which concluded that officer Michael Bottcher "had no other option than the use of deadly force" against 27-year-old Joshua Clayton Hippler on July 30.
Man sentenced for Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a sentence of probation for a Rochester burglar. Dmitriy Tur, 32 of Corcoran, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in August and was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $438.72 in restitution. Tur was arrested for two burglaries on October...
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 12:46 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of E-Cig 1:07 p.m. 37-Year old Anthony Radke arrested for Uninsured car, Driving after Revocation, careless driving and Un-registered vehicle. 8:06 p.m. 18-Year old Anthony Cully arrested on Dept. of Corrections warrant. 9:39 p.m. 22-Year old...
Attorney's Office: Fatal shooting by RPD officer was justified (with body cam footage)
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester police officer who shot and killed a man following a robbery was justified in doing so, the Mower County Attorney's Office said. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso on July 29. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
Overdose leads to alleged Mankato drug dealer’s arrest
An investigation into an overdose led to the arrest of a Mankato man for drug sales. Stanley Joseph Broussard, 31, was booked in the Nicollet County Jail Tuesday after an investigation that began in early October. That’s when the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was called to assist with...
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
Rochester man, 18, arrested after manhunt; missing juvenile found during police response
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A manhunt Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection to a missing juvenile case. Jacob Bale is facing a litany of charges after an incident just after 7 p.m. at N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NW. Police said there...
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
Knife threat means probation for Mason City woman
MASON CITY, Iowa – Threatening people with a knife results in probation for a Mason City woman. Sierra Charon Moore, 21, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes that probation.
Meth and domestic assault send Rochester man to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing methamphetamine and choking a woman is sending a Rochester man to state prison. Randy Rocha, 34, was charged in five separate criminal cases stretching from October 2020 to December 2021. He pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs for providing about seven grams to a...
MADELIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING TEEN
The Madelia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing teen. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late Saturday. Police say he has nothing but his phone, his social media accounts have all been deleted and all attempts to contact him have failed. Authorities say phone pings put his last known location to be around Sioux City, Iowa. If anyone has any information on Ramos’s welfare or know where he might be, you need to call the Madelia Police Department at 507-642-3246.
[Watch] Police Pursue Minnesota Man Driving On Just Rims
What do you do when you have an active arrest warrant and a junk heap of a vehicle and the police are attempting to pull you over? Well this guy decided to make a run for it with 2 flat tires and just driving on the rims. Certainly can't make for a smooth ride.
