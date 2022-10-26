ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

One dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning and found a man who had died from a gunshot wound. MPD arrived at the 4000 block of Chuck Ave around 4 a.m. Police said that a man was located, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. There are no suspects in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman fires shots at woman near hotel and in traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing a list of charges after police said she threatened and fired shots at another woman at a Southwest Memphis hotel. Makayla Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony or attempt, reckless endangerment: discharging a firearm into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead in southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in southeast Memphis that left one man dead Saturday morning. MPD said around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Chuck Avenue in Memphis. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch

Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Teen jailed after vandalizing, sleeping in daycare van: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in jail after Memphis police say he vandalized a daycare bus and threatened employees at the Hickory Hill daycare. Thursday morning, a few parents got a more frightening start to the day after Memphis police say a man threatened people at the facility.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are recovering following a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday night, police say. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Hamilton. Three victims were taken to Methodist by a private vehicle before police arrived at the scene. They are now in non-critical condition. A woman was found […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen threatens mom with knives, bleaches and burns property, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom says her son came at her with knives after he bleached and burned most of her belongings. Police were called to Gospel Gardens Apartments in Whitehaven on Wednesday and Thursday and took Theodore Bailey, 18, into custody. Tatika Mosley told police her son poured bleach all over her clothing, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Memphis police officers crash into abandoned vehicle in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash overnight Friday in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department says two officers hit an abandoned car on E Mitchell Road and S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. The two officers were taken to Regional One Hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer

Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Birthday breakup leads to roadway shooting: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man rammed the back of his girlfriend’s car and tried to shoot her when she broke up with him on her birthday. It happened last month, but Demarcus Hughes was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Thursday on a charge of assault. The victim said she got […]
MEMPHIS, TN
