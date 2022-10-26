Read full article on original website
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Marjorie Street in South Memphis, the entire front-facing wall of a home has split from an unstable foundation, slumping forward into the front yard. “The roof was leaking and it caved in,” said Clarence Jones who has lived in the neighborhood since 1960. “I wish we could do something about it. It’s an eyesore.”
Home ablaze in east Shelby County, fire department says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The garage leading up to the 2nd floor was in flames. On Oct. 27 at approximately 6:10 PM, the Shelby County Fire Department responded to a fire on Bradfield Run, just off East Shelby Drive. When the fire department arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames,...
One dead after Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning and found a man who had died from a gunshot wound. MPD arrived at the 4000 block of Chuck Ave around 4 a.m. Police said that a man was located, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. There are no suspects in […]
Grahamwood neighbors tired of massive trash pile, homeless camp
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors are furious over the condition of a house on Sharon Drive in the Grahamwood area. Trash is piled five feet high at the curb and more than half a dozen people are living in tents in the yard. The homeowner is due in environmental court...
Woman fires shots at woman near hotel and in traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing a list of charges after police said she threatened and fired shots at another woman at a Southwest Memphis hotel. Makayla Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony or attempt, reckless endangerment: discharging a firearm into […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead in southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in southeast Memphis that left one man dead Saturday morning. MPD said around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Chuck Avenue in Memphis. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said...
desotocountynews.com
Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch
Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
A traveling registered nurse speaks on the need for increased hospital security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The people who care for us have been feeling unsafe as they leave their shifts. Nurses said they are being robbed and assaulted, just trying to walk to and from their cars at their workplaces. Hospital safety is an ongoing issue for employees who work at...
WREG
Teen jailed after vandalizing, sleeping in daycare van: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in jail after Memphis police say he vandalized a daycare bus and threatened employees at the Hickory Hill daycare. Thursday morning, a few parents got a more frightening start to the day after Memphis police say a man threatened people at the facility.
2 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are recovering following a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday night, police say. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Hamilton. Three victims were taken to Methodist by a private vehicle before police arrived at the scene. They are now in non-critical condition. A woman was found […]
Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power across the Mid-South due to storms, according to MLGW. As of 8:20 p.m, 7,050 customers are affected by the outages. The company is reporting 39 outages, according to MLGW. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking...
Teen threatens mom with knives, bleaches and burns property, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom says her son came at her with knives after he bleached and burned most of her belongings. Police were called to Gospel Gardens Apartments in Whitehaven on Wednesday and Thursday and took Theodore Bailey, 18, into custody. Tatika Mosley told police her son poured bleach all over her clothing, […]
Beale Street church, one of first Black churches in the South, receives $150K for preservation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church, a historic Black church that hosted U.S. presidents and housed Ida B. Wells’ office, will receive $150,000 for preservation from Shelby County government. Local leaders including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, community faith leaders, and more gathered Friday morning to announce...
actionnews5.com
2 Memphis police officers crash into abandoned vehicle in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash overnight Friday in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department says two officers hit an abandoned car on E Mitchell Road and S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. The two officers were taken to Regional One Hospital...
An East Memphis bakery is giving kids a second chance at a sweet future
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis bakery is teaching more than baking skills to children who are at-risk. They are giving hope of rehabilitation for kids who have been in trouble with the law. “What we have found in our business is that life is hard. But one of our...
Memphis nursing student helps save life of Arizona teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second chance at life. A teenager in Arizona says she is alive today because of a selfless act from a nursing student in Memphis. When Olivia Kink turned 18, she registered with DMKS, a blood cell donation center, through a simple cheek swab. A few...
desotocountynews.com
Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer
Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
millington-news.com
NEWS ALERT- Astoria Square breaks ground, construction to start soon near Millington Family YMCA
Earlier this year more details were released about the more than $300 million of developments happening in Millington. The crown jewel of all the announcements could be seen in an artist rendering all over traditional and social media. Those buildings and landscapes were Astoria Square. Another large step in the...
actionnews5.com
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
Birthday breakup leads to roadway shooting: Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man rammed the back of his girlfriend’s car and tried to shoot her when she broke up with him on her birthday. It happened last month, but Demarcus Hughes was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Thursday on a charge of assault. The victim said she got […]
