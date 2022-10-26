Read full article on original website
Discussion on Indiana’s poor health and wellness report planned at VUJ
On Wednesday, November 2, Dubois County Council and Commissioners will host a presentation on the final report of the Governor’s Public Health Commission at the VUJ Center for Innovation, Technology and Manufacturing in Jasper next Wednesday, November 2, at 2 p.m. in Jasper. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box...
Letter: Birk fair, competent, and will hold criminals accountable
I have known John Birk all my life. He is fair and competent and believes criminals need to held accountable to the full extent of the law. In recent years, there have been many plea deals allowing criminals to re-offend. As Superior Court Judge, John will review each case and render a sentence most effective for the offender.
Limb Yard winter hours begin on November 1
Huntingburg — The City of Huntingburg Limb Yard winter hours begin on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Between November 1 – March 31, the Limb Yard will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. This is due to shorter daylight hours. For more information, please call the...
Flying high: Dream career launched from Huntingburg Airport
Holland native Colin Smith assumed responsibilities as the new Seymor Airport manager in Seymor, Ind., earlier this week. The double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University is fulfilling his dreams of working in the aviation industry. He credits this past summer interning at the Huntingburg Regional Airport, working hand-in-hand with the airport staff for where he is at now.
Sheriff: Be safe while having fun on Halloween
Halloween is a fun time for children and adults alike. Assembling funny or spooky costumes and trick-or-treating are among the highlights. However, there are definite risks on this holiday worth noting. Events that take place in the dark are more dangerous – unfortunately, this means children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Sheriff Kleinhelter asks motorists to be on alert.
First Baptist Church of Jasper to host Thanksgiving Community Dinner
The First Baptist Church of Jasper will be hosting a Thanksgiving Community Dinner for those who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving Dinner. Pastor John Duncan shares that the church wants to give back to its community and help make a difference in the lives of those who are facing difficult times right now. “We want our community to know that we care about them and look forward to serving them a great Thanksgiving Dinner.”
Hosparus of Jasper hosting remembrance service
Hosparus of Jasper invites the public to a Remembrance Service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, to honor and celebrate those community members we lost over the past year. The service, to be held at Shiloh UMC, 1971 W. State Road 56, Jasper, will be by facilitated by the Hosparus Health Grief Counselors. The remembrance will include music, a time for reflection and a brief ceremony.
Crash injures two, closes state road for hours
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that closed State Road 545 east of Dubois Wednesday morning. According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at about 5:59 a.m. when a westbound 2019 Ram 1500 driven by Jaden Brosmer, 24, of Celestine, crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of traffic west of County Road 330 North. Brosmer’s Ram struck an oncoming 1998 Dodge Ram driven by Robert A. Rasche, 38, of Dubois.
George Pacacha, 56, Ferdinand
George Pacacha, 56, of Ferdinand, passed away at 1:54 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana. George was born in Richmond, Virginia, on June 10, 1966, to Ladislav and Olga (Prasnicki) Pacacha. He was a transit driver for the city of Huntingburg....
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
Connie L. Meyer, 61, Jasper
Connie L. Meyer, 61, of Jasper, passed away at 9:46 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Connie was born on July 20, 1961, to Orville and Henrietta (Wigand) Voegerl. She married Kenneth L. Meyer on May 18, 1985, in Salem...
Letter: Birk displays compassion and wisdom
A judge makes many hard decisions about the lives of those people who come before him. He must have grace, compassion, and above all, wisdom. John Birk knows about wisdom. His wife passed away and he has other tragedies in his past. But John believes in the words of the ancient poet: “He who learns must suffer. And even in our sleep pain that cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart, and in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom by the awful grace of God.”
Robert F. Perry, 75, Huntingburg
Robert F. Perry, 75, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:33 p.m., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Heart to Heart Hospice of Evansville. He was born July 20, 1947, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to Garland and Catholine (Noel) Perry. He married Barbara Kendall on July 25, 1981, in Mt. Vernon, Indiana.
Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Jason Yeager presenting “Unstuck in Time: The Kurt Vonnegut Suite” at Jasper Community Arts
Jason Yeager will perform Saturday, November 12 at Jasper Community Arts, Third Avenue and Mill St., Jasper at 7:30 p.m. Yeager with John Raymond, trumpet; Lucas Pino, woodwinds; Michael O’Brien, bass; Jay Sawyer, drums. The performance is free of charge thanks to support from The United Cabinet Foundation. For information call 812-482-3070 or visit Jasper Community Arts – Arts Organization (jasperarts.org)
Shirley J. Voegerl, 82, Huntingburg
Shirley J. Voegerl, 82, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:37 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born August 17, 1940, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Leo G. and Mildred (Skaggs) Rohlman. Shirley was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church;...
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, Huntingburg
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg, passed away on October 24, 2022. Howard was born in Huntingburg to John H. and Helen Katterhenry on March 29, 1953. Howard graduated as a Happy Hunter from Huntingburg High School in 1971. As an owner/operator leased to Perkins Transportation and Tell City Furniture,...
