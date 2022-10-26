This Is Texas' Most Popular Halloween Costume

Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is the only time of year that we dress up as someone or something else that we never have the chance of being otherwise. From witches and monsters to robots and dinosaurs... people are always creative in what they dress up as.

Each state has one costume that stands out above the rest. The All Home Connections team at AT&T compiled a list of the most popular Halloween costume in each state. The website states, "For the fifth year in a row, the team at All Home Connections found the most searched Halloween costume in each state. This year, witches and cats rule the nation with a combined 22 states searching for them most."

So what costume is Texas' favorite?

According to the list, it's the classic cat .

Texas' neighbors are loving Encanto characters, Game of Thrones characters, witch, and Buzz Lightyear costumes.

The most popular Halloween costume across the entire country was the classic cat. That costume was the favorite of 12 states across the nation. Witches were a close second, stealing the hearts of 11 states.

Other popular Halloween costumes on the list include vampires, Elvis, dragons, ninjas, Zombies, Wednesday Adams, and dinosaurs.

Check out the full list of each state's most popular costume at ATTSavings.com .