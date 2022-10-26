NCAA releases new guidance on NIL. Does it affect South Carolina?

The NCAA announced new legislation surrounding name, image and likeness on Wednesday.

College sports’ governing body released a slew of new rules that clarify its interim NIL policy and, more specifically, Division I universities’ involvement in such activities — an umbrella which South Carolina falls under.

The biggest change in the NCAA’s new guidance is that it allows for coaches to assist NIL entities, like third-party collectives, with fundraising or autographed memorabilia, but they cannot provide cash directly to those organizations.

Schools are also now able to request boosters and donors direct funds to a certain third-party collective or any other NIL entity as long as the schools don’t request that money be directed to a specific sport or student-athlete.

The Division I board of directors encouraged schools to provide education to current student-athletes on topics such as, but not limited to financial literacy, taxes, social media practices and entrepreneurship as well.

“The NIL landscape is constantly evolving, and the Board of Directors decided it was important to offer further guidance with respect to a number of key questions that have arisen recently,” Jere Morehead, President of the University of Georgia and chair of the Division I board of directors, said in a news release. “As we continue to reinforce current NCAA rules, we expect to offer further guidance in the future on what should and should not be done when engaged in these activities.”

South Carolina has made waves in the NIL space of late with the creation of an in-house NIL shop through an agreement with the prominent agency Everett Sports Marketing — which counts NFL players Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts, Nick Chubb and Jonathan Taylor among its current clients.

As part of the deal passed by the USC board of trustees in August, ESM has established a subsidiary, “Park Avenue,” located on campus that works to procure NIL deals for Gamecocks student-athletes free of cost.

Park Avenue has already helped set up deals with five-star men’s basketball freshman GG Jackson and receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr., among others.

“I had a chance to meet with them this summer and was so impressed with their group,” head football coach Shane Beamer said at the time of the agreement . “Credit to (senior deputy athletic director) Chance Miller and the rest of our administration for having the vision to be aggressive in the NIL world and put our players — not just football — but our student-athletes in the best opportunity to be successful.”

“To have this available to be the only school in the country that’s doing it and to be doing it with a first-class organization that is at the top of their profession is is really, really cool,” he continued. “It’s something that already is making an impact from a recruiting standpoint with the recruits that I’ve heard from.”

The NCAA’s most recent guidance did note schools cannot engage in negotiations on behalf of an NIL entity or a student-athlete in order to sure an NIL-specific opportunity — though they are allowed to provide stock photos, graphics and arrange space on campus for an entity and student-athlete to meet.

It’s not immediately clear how this stands to affect the current deal with ESM and Park Avenue and if adjustments to the agreement will have to be made in order to fall in line with the most recent round of NCAA rules.

The State reached out to USC for comment on the most recent changes, but did not receive a response by publication.

This is a developing story that will be updated.