Sean Patrick Thomas And Kerry Washington Reunite On ‘Reasonable Doubt’

By Armon Sadler
 3 days ago
Sean Patrick Thomas and Kerry Washington have provided 2000s movie lovers with a welcome blast from the past as they reunited for the Hulu series, Reasonable Doubt . While the Save The Last Dance co-stars are not on-screen together (Washington is an executive producer of the show) both are elated to be working together again after 21 years.

“What attracted me to the role, obviously right off the bat, was the chance to work with Kerry again,” the Barbershop actor told PEOPLE Every Day podcast. “That’s always been something that I was looking forward to all those years after Save The Last Dance , so to get a chance to do that again was just fabulous.”

The Scandal star also directed the pilot of the series, which follows a corporate defense lawyer (played by Emayatzy Corinealdi) who encounters a myriad of high-profile cases. Thomas plays one of the lawyer’s billionaire clients and credits Washington for helping him embrace his character.

“Kerry just, she 100% knows what she’s doing, so she’s hands-on with everything,” the 51-year-old said about Washington. “She’s hands-on with telling the camera people what she wants, and in terms of the actors, she was very, very detailed and specific about what she wanted from me and from this character.”

He continued his praise, saying “Things we worked on shooting the pilot would really kind of set the stage for what we did for the rest of the series, so I’m very grateful to her.”

Notably, each episode of Reasonable Doubt , titled after Jay-Z’s 1996 debut LP, is inspired by songs from the album.

Thomas starred as Derek in Save The Last Dance , and Washington played his sister Chenille. Sean Patrick Thomas will also be featured in the upcoming biopic Till , a dramatization of Mamie Till’s efforts to pursue justice after her son Emmett Till was lynched in 1955.

Reasonable Doubt is available to stream now via Hulu. Listen to Sean Patrick Thomas’ appearance on PEOPLE Every Day below.

