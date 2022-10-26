ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Lacy Smashes Fan’s Camera On Stage, Issues Statement

By Amber Corrine and Christine Imarenezor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSkZt_0infalUa00

Singer Steve Lacy has issued a statement after smashing a fan’s camera on stage.

While performing at New Orleans’ Orpheum Theater on Monday night (Oct. 24), an audience member allegedly threw a disposable camera on stage. Mid-song, Lacy, 24, stopped the show and said, “Don’t throw sh*t on my fu**ing stage please!”

Shortly after, the Gemini Rights artist later asked for the object before promptly smashing it on the stage. He walked off and ended his performance of “Bad Habits” before saying, “That’s it. Peace.”

@diioorrxo_

hate when people ruin other people’s experience??‍♂️. steve didnt deserve that. #stevelacy #badhabit #geminirights #fyp #music #concert

♬ Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

As the footage posted by TikTok user @diioorrxo_ went viral, Lacy shared his thoughts on Instagram and expressed that he owes no one an apology .

“My shows been fun as hell!” he wrote in a caption of a photo taken on the day of his The Breakfast Club interview. “Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect. i had a really good time in nola last night. i hate that the beauty of the connection i have with so many people in the crowd-gets lost when something negative happens.”

He added, “I don’t believe i owe anyone an apology – maybe i couldve reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. i’m not a product or a robot. i am human.”

According to Twitter user @loveayeri , Lacy cut short his performance of “Bad Habits” due to the incident, but returned to perform “Dark Red” (and “C U Girl” after addressing his actions to the audience.

“It’s still love…I wasn’t going to leave y’all like that. It hit my leg. I was in my zone,” he explained to the crowd in another video posted by TikTok user @cesyxo. “As a performer, you know, you have to be in a very meditative state to do this sh*t. And whenever anything taps you out of it, you can get very irritable. You just feel bad, you know? So I’m trying to be in my element, feel really good. Anything that distracts me from that, I feel it. It makes me feel bad…anyways, I’m back baby. Come on.”

Steve Lacy Storms Off Stage After Fan Throws A Camera At Him

Lacy spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe back in June and talked about the origin of his confidence and how he always wants to feel safe.

“You actually have to be a person that people want to be around,” he started. “You can’t make people feel weird. That’s something I learned over the years, because I’ve seen people that make people feel weird and they are not in the rooms anymore. You can be one of the most talented people on this Earth, but if you make people feel weird… So it’s all about energy and actually timing and having something that aligns with something, but making people feel safe is a huge part of being an artist or collaborating with anyone.”

He added, “I think coming up with the internet, they set a huge precedent for me already. So when I’m working with people, I make sure I have a connection with everybody I work with.”

See the footage of Lacy smashing a fan’s camera above and his statement to the crowd below.

@cesyxo

Steve Lacy saying the girl still deserves love and the reasoning behind his reaction #fyp #stevelacy #fypシ #giveyoutheworld

♬ original sound – Cesy ?

Comments / 0

