Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta eager to wrap up first place finish in Europa League

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Mikel Arteta stressed the importance of Arsenal sealing top spot in their Europa League group, which they will accomplish with at least a point against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

The Gunners’ perfect record through four Group A matches has already earned them qualification, but finishing top of group will see them advance directly to the last 16.

Avoiding the runner-up spot, currently held by their Dutch opponents, would mean the Premier League leaders would not play an extra two-legged tie against a team dropping down from the Champions League.

“Last week we made the first step which was to qualify for the next round,” Arteta said.

“We need to win tomorrow because we want to finish first.

“This competition is getting harder and harder and I think how it looks today and what the possibilities are it looks like the next round is going to be extremely competitive, that’s why finishing first in the group and avoiding another two games is such an important thing for us.”

Granit Xhaka scored the game’s only goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over the Dutch side in the first meeting.

The Gunners boss does not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the return clash, though winger Marquinhos did not make the trip as he “wasn’t feeling well”.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), who has not featured since Arsenal’s north London derby win against Tottenham, also was not seen at Wednesday’s Colney training session and is doubtful.

Arsenal have dominated the opening months of their Premier League campaign, losing just once, to Manchester United on September 4.

Their eight-match winning streak in all competitions since that setback was halted by Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton, but Arteta rejected suggestions he might want to consider making wholesale changes for the PSV game.

“We don’t have that many players,” he insisted.

“Even the players that we have, we are bringing four kids with us so we can make the squad. We need to put 11 players out there and they have to play. We cannot always change 10, 11 players every game.”

Arteta praised Arsenal technical director Edu, who has reportedly begun discussions with the club over a new contract.

“I just hope he stays here for a long time because I think it’s going to be a really positive thing for the club,” added Arteta.

“I work with him really well, I think he’s a super important figure at the club who represents all the values and ideas that we want, to do everything in the right way, and hopefully that will be the case.

“You have to share the same ideas but at the same time you have to be challenged by each other because sometimes coaches, we have all the ideas and we want something right now that is not the best thing for the club.

“We have the right balance, not only with Edu but with Vinai (Venkatesham) and with Rich (Richard Garlick) and with the ownership. It’s really important.

“We make a decision, it’s all together, it’s not your decision or my idea. It’s important in good and difficult moments as well to be together.”

