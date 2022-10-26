Sen. Bob Menendez is under federal criminal investigation in New York

Read full article on original website
muckraker_bob
3d ago
Refresh my memory as it’s been some time. Wasn’t the last Menendez Mission prosecution for sex crimes with underage kids in Central America before Epstein opened his hot spot in the Caribbean? Or was it financial “improprieties@?
Reply(8)
99
RJG 2017
3d ago
another democrat.last week we had 5 democrats from California maryiln mosby. was caught red handed on fraud two engineers for selling sensitive documents to Russia but this party wants me to vote for law and order
Reply(24)
86
God Bless USA
3d ago
All these politicians should be investigated. Remember that politicians don’t have to buy gas or medical insurance.
Reply(21)
123
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New YorkersBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Gov. Hochul orders investigation after New York teacher told to take down 'progress pride' flag
New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered an investigation into a school that forced a high school teacher to remove her pride flags from the classroom.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
N.Y. attorney general moves to stop Trump Organization from transferring assets
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed court papers Thursday seeking to stop former President Donald Trump from transferring assets from his namesake real estate company, the latest move in her civil case alleging years of fraudulent practices. The motion for a preliminary injunction says Trump Organization representatives created a...
Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation
Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House
Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
POLITICO
As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.
He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
Lindsey Graham told an officer who was beaten with a flag pole during the Capitol attack that he should have shot rioters 'in the head,' new book reveals
Former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone's new book claims Sen. Lindsey Graham told officers, "We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them."
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
MSNBC
National Archives rejects another Jim Jordan conspiracy theory
Rep. Jim Jordan is controversial for several reasons, but among the most notable is the Ohio Republican’s embrace of odd conspiracy theories. The far-right congressman’s weird ideas cover a broad spectrum from the FBI to election results to Covid. But a couple of weeks ago, Jordan and Republican...
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks
Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
Comments / 338