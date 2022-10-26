Read full article on original website
Mountain lion in Illinois: Springfield cougar sedated, taken to Indiana refuge, DNR says
A mountain lion that was spotted in Springfield has been sedated and taken to an Indiana sanctuary, DNR officials said.
Central Illinois Proud
IDNR captures mountain lion in Springfield
IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
Everyone was excited about a visitor to Springfield - who just stayed a couple of days. The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught.
wmay.com
Businessman Hopes For Cannabis Consumption Lounge In Springfield Next Year
A Springfield cannabis entrepreneur says he thinks an on-site marijuana consumption lounge could come to Springfield… perhaps as early as next year. Chris Stone has worked with both Ascend and Maribis, the companies that operate the cannabis dispensaries in and near Springfield. Stone had once pushed for a cannabis lounge next to the Ascend dispensary downtown, but now says it’s more likely that one could go inside the converted west-side movie theater that now operates as a Maribis dispensary.
wdbr.com
Trick or Treat hours in Springfield
Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the City of Springfield will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited. Residents are reminded to...
WAND TV
Greyhound to serve Springfield Hub
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The new Springfield transportation center has an additional method of getting into and out of the city. Greyhound is joining SMTD to provide bus service. The transportation center, known as The Hub, is currently under construction in downtown Springfield. In addition to Greyhound and SMTD...
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
wmay.com
Springfield Community Connections Program Aims To Help Troubled Neighborhoods
Springfield city officials will be going door-to-door in east side neighborhoods that have been hard-hit by crime and neighborhood blight. The first “Community Connections” event will focus on the area from 11th to 18th Streets and South Grand to Cook. This was an area identified as a high-crime area based on ShotSpotter reports and other data… and also has a high number of abandoned homes, property code violations, and little or no access to broadband.
foxillinois.com
Food drive held at Central Illinois Foodbank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru food distribution on Friday. People received a variety of healthy and fresh produce. The food given out was purchased through a grant from the Arby's Foundation. The food bank says that they've seen an increase in people using their...
wmay.com
Officials Celebrate Greyhound Move To SMTD Transfer Center
Local officials are celebrating one of the first big moves toward consolidating transit services at the forthcoming transportation hub on 11th Street downtown. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, and others were on hand to welcome Greyhound’s decision to move its pickup and dropoff point to the Sangamon Mass Transit District transfer point, which is already operational on 11th Street. That change takes effect November 1st.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago yesterday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
wmay.com
City Council Could Vote Tuesday On Poplar Place Project
The Springfield City Council could act Tuesday on a request for more than $2 million from the city of Springfield to help with the renovation of the Poplar Place neighborhood. That proposal has been on hold as aldermen wait to see a project labor agreement that will spell out who will do the work and under what terms. If that agreement is ready as expected by Tuesday’s meeting, aldermen could take a final vote.
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
nprillinois.org
‘Why not in Springfield?’ Black Chamber leader opens innovation hub for minority entrepreneurs
Dominic Watson can describe his latest community initiative as executive director of The Springfield Project with just one word: access. Watson, who also serves as president of the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce, has long envisioned an innovation hub meant to foster minority entrepreneurs. Next month, that vision is finally coming to fruition when Community Access Project (CAP) 1908 is fully up and running in downtown Springfield.
newschannel20.com
Filming begins at Springfield restaurant for popular show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — D'Arcy's Pint is getting their time to shine. Filming began on Thursday for the popular restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants TV show. Officials say the additional attention from the show is doing great things for the restaurant. "The community's been a great...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Fire Department Responds to Call of Smoke Filling Home Thursday
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a residence in the northern part of the city last night after a caller advised the house was filling with smoke. Fire crews responded to the 800 block of North Diamond Street just after 10:00 pm Thursday. Upon arrival, it was determined that the smoke was caused by the clothes dryer which had been in operation prior to the resident calling about the smoke.
Clinic to help those with utility bills
Citizens Utility Board wants to help educate and provide people with resources to lower costs, especially in the winter. The Department of Energy expects heating bills to rise 28% or $200 this winter.
wmay.com
Several Area Schools Get High Marks In State Report Card Data
Several Sangamon County public schools are ranked among the best in the state in the new Illinois school report card data released this week. Schools listed as “exemplary” have student performance in the top ten percent of all Illinois schools, with no student groups listed as underperforming. No...
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
