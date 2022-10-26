ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just three days

Virginia residents have three days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia, will give $500 per month to recipients over the next two years. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, officials will accept applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Republicans have candidate in special election for House seat in Vienna area

A little more than a week before a planned “firehouse primary” to pick its nominee for the upcoming 35th District House of Delegates special election, the Fairfax County Republican Committee already has its standard-bearer. Monique Baroudi will be the GOP nominee taking on Democratic nominee Holly Seibold in...
VIENNA, VA
Fairfax Times

Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’

Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
tysonsreporter.com

Fairfax County Board formally opposes Youngkin’s policy on transgender students

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is formally opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. In a letter approved at a board meeting today (Tuesday), board chairman Jeff McKay said that the policies would have a negative effect...
Inside Nova

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Maryland city offering $1,000 direct cash payments for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The City of Takoma is providing help to its resident impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a one-time $1,000 cash payment. The City of Takoma Park says a majority of its city's low- to moderate-income households experienced a housing cost burden during the pandemic and may have experienced some difficulties paying for rent, monthly mortgage payments, or lost employment.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Inside Nova

Military honored at chamber event

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce honored active-duty military service members and veterans at its annual Salute to the Armed Forces event last week. The Oct. 20 event, at the Chantilly Air Jet Center at Manassas Regional Airport, served as a reminder of and tribute to the contributions of military members.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE

