Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just three days
Virginia residents have three days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia, will give $500 per month to recipients over the next two years. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, officials will accept applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Inside Nova
Arlington candidates stick with Missing Middle position as crunch time nears
With seven weeks down and two to go in Arlington’s election season, the positions of the County Board candidates haven’t moved much on the most contentious local political hot-potato in a decade. Judging from comments at a recent debate, Audrey Clement remains adamantly opposed to Missing Middle zoning...
Inside Nova
Republicans have candidate in special election for House seat in Vienna area
A little more than a week before a planned “firehouse primary” to pick its nominee for the upcoming 35th District House of Delegates special election, the Fairfax County Republican Committee already has its standard-bearer. Monique Baroudi will be the GOP nominee taking on Democratic nominee Holly Seibold in...
Governor Facing Criticism for Pelosi Comments
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County Board formally opposes Youngkin’s policy on transgender students
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is formally opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. In a letter approved at a board meeting today (Tuesday), board chairman Jeff McKay said that the policies would have a negative effect...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
Inside Nova
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
Inside Nova
Prince William County's social justice commission opposes Digital Gateway
Prince William County’s Racial and Social Justice Commission has joined the chorus of entities raising the alarm over the proposed PW Digital Gateway. At its meeting Oct. 20, the commission passed two resolutions raising concerns about the proposal. The project, which calls for 27.6 million square feet of data...
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
Maryland city offering $1,000 direct cash payments for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The City of Takoma is providing help to its resident impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a one-time $1,000 cash payment. The City of Takoma Park says a majority of its city's low- to moderate-income households experienced a housing cost burden during the pandemic and may have experienced some difficulties paying for rent, monthly mortgage payments, or lost employment.
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
MAGA-Hatted Texan Caught on Video Grabbing Cop’s Arm to ‘Facilitate the Entry of Other Rioters’ on Jan. 6, Feds Say
A MAGA-hatted Texas man faces misdemeanor and felony charges after being caught on video grabbing a police officer’s arm as an angry pro-Trump mob tried to breach clearly smashed-in Capitol doors, the Department of Justice said Thursday. El Paso’s David Rene Arredondo, 47, flew to Washington, D.C. via Southwest...
Inside Nova
Military honored at chamber event
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce honored active-duty military service members and veterans at its annual Salute to the Armed Forces event last week. The Oct. 20 event, at the Chantilly Air Jet Center at Manassas Regional Airport, served as a reminder of and tribute to the contributions of military members.
Wells Fargo robbed in Northwest DC
A Wells Fargo Bank was robbed in the 1900 Block of 7th Street Northwest early Wednesday morning, October 26.
Inside Nova
Decision day looms for PW Digital Gateway data center project in Prince William County
The stage is set for the decisive Second Battle of Pageland Lane. While future skirmishes loom in the form of rezonings, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history is expected to be made Tuesday, Nov. 1. That’s when the Board of County Supervisors will hold a...
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
