NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade Rumor News

There are several big time NFL contenders in need of a wide receiver right now. Insert the veteran Brandin Cooks.

According to a report, there are several teams making calls concerning a blockbuster Brandin Cooks trade.

The teams interested include the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford would each love to add a player of Cooks' caliber.

"The #Chiefs , #Packers and #Rams have contacted the #Texans regarding trading for WR1 Brandin Cooks. Nothing has yet developed into a serious trade offer, per KPRC2. Cooks, who ran 4.33 at the combine, has already been traded 3 times in his career and has six 1,000 yard seasons," said Dov Kleiman.

This could become a bidding war ahead of the deadline. The Texans likely want to get rid of his contract and get a pick in return.

"The weirdest career for a criminally underrated player...I honestly hope he just keeps getting traded to contenders and killing it year after year," one fan said.

"Cooks 18M next year is fully gtd. It's basically impossible for GB to trade for him given their cap situation next year," another fan wrote.

"Chiefs getting Cooks and Juju while the Bucs got Julio and Gage would be something," a fan said.

The Texans will probably have to eat some of Brandin Cooks' salary if they want a significant draft pick in return.

Stay tuned. It appears interest is heating up on the veteran wide receiver.