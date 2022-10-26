ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade Rumor News

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHqk6_0infZSCg00

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There are several big time NFL contenders in need of a wide receiver right now. Insert the veteran Brandin Cooks.

According to a report, there are several teams making calls concerning a blockbuster Brandin Cooks trade.

The teams interested include the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford would each love to add a player of Cooks' caliber.

"The #Chiefs , #Packers and #Rams have contacted the #Texans regarding trading for WR1 Brandin Cooks. Nothing has yet developed into a serious trade offer, per KPRC2. Cooks, who ran 4.33 at the combine, has already been traded 3 times in his career and has six 1,000 yard seasons," said Dov Kleiman.

This could become a bidding war ahead of the deadline. The Texans likely want to get rid of his contract and get a pick in return.

"The weirdest career for a criminally underrated player...I honestly hope he just keeps getting traded to contenders and killing it year after year," one fan said.

"Cooks 18M next year is fully gtd. It's basically impossible for GB to trade for him given their cap situation next year," another fan wrote.

"Chiefs getting Cooks and Juju while the Bucs got Julio and Gage would be something," a fan said.

The Texans will probably have to eat some of Brandin Cooks' salary if they want a significant draft pick in return.

Stay tuned. It appears interest is heating up on the veteran wide receiver.

Comments / 19

Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter

What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Tom Brady This Friday

The NFL world feels awful for longtime quarterback Tom Brady this week.  Brady and the Bucs fell to 3-5 with a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.  Now less than 24 hours later Brady and his now ex-wife, Gisele, have officially announced their divorce.  Fans feel ...
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ underdog is acing his new assignment

Wide receiver Noah Brown didn’t have the smoothest start to his career with the Dallas Cowboys due to multiple injuries. The worst came in 2019 when the former seventh-round pick missed the entire season after having multiple operations to repair a knee issue. Despite these setbacks, Brown did enough...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
980
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy